It wasn’t the ending the St. Albans baseball team sought.
In Friday’s WVSSAC Class AAA baseball state tournament semifinal against Cabell Midland, the No. 4-seeded Red Dragons (25-16) gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth, which allowed the Knights to take a 5-3 victory at GoMart Ballpark.
The win sent No. 1 Cabell Midland (29-10) to Saturday’s state championship game against Hedgesville, while St. Albans’ season came to an end.
St. Albans hasn’t won a state championship since 2019 and the Red Dragons were six outs away from returning to the state title game.
St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said his team came a long way from when it lost to Cabell Midland 11-1 on April 13.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Whitman said. “I’m proud of the team that came into being by the end of the year. That team 10-runned us in the regular season. We had a lead in the sixth inning and we were six outs away [Friday]. Tip your hat to them. They found a way to get it done. These guys took us on a hell of a ride, though. I hate to see it end for them, but I have nothing but praise and good things to say about them.”
The Red Dragons featured plenty of youth this season. In Friday’s semifinal, St. Albans started four sophomores, two freshmen, a junior and three seniors.
Needless to say, the Red Dragons will have experience next season.
“Youth and potential are dangerous things,” Whitman said. “You get in a situation where you experience things when you’re younger and take it for granted. We’ve got some talented young kids. If they think we’re going to show up and not work and get better and get back here, it won’t happen. If they keep working and follow the expectations of the program, we have a bright future.”
Whitman said the group of seniors that played their last game set the tone for the underclassmen.
“These seniors, they missed their freshman year with COVID, went to the state tournament their sophomore year and are back here their senior year," Whitman said. "Two of the three years they’re here at [GoMart Ballpark]. They left a good legacy for these younger guys to follow. If this isn’t motivation, being six outs from the state championship game, I don’t know what is. You don’t stay the same. You either get better or you get worse.”
Ayden Youngblood will be a senior leader for St. Albans next year. He had a solid junior campaign with an OPS of 1.024, .413 batting average, .524 slugging percentage and 28 RBIs in 126 at-bats.
Freshman Tristan Harless had a strong season with an OPS of 1.030, .376 batting average and 28 RBIs. Sophomore Ryker Parker hit .360 with a 1.122 OPS and four home runs.
“I’m just proud of them,” Whitman said of his underclassmen. “I’m going to go and tell them, ‘Thanks for this ride you took us on.’”
St. Albans starting pitcher Garrett Comer allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out three in his final high school game. He was also 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
“This team’s fight was absolutely incredible,” Comer said. “A lot of people didn’t think we’d be here. I wouldn’t change a thing about this team and these guys and I’d stick to them every day. This team is really young. We have two freshmen that start every day, one being my younger brother. They’re going to be a hell of a ball club.”