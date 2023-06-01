Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Knights and dragons have waged monumental battles through the centuries in mythical lore.

They'll meet again in a less-medieval setting at 10 a.m. Friday when the top-seeded Cabell Midland Knights (29-10) take on the fourth-seeded St. Albans Red Dragons (25-15) in the semifinals of the West Virginia prep baseball Class AAA state tournament at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

