So far this season, Hurricane has seen a little bit of everything. On Thursday, the Redskins got a whole lot from pitcher Reece Sutphin, and it was more than enough to secure another victory.

Sutphin, a senior left-hander, worked six strong shutout innings and Hurricane flexed some extra-base power at the plate, earning an 8-0 victory against George Washington at Floyd B. Wilcox Field in South Hills.

