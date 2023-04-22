Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Williamstown catcher Luke Ankrom tags out Charleston Catholic baserunner Tyler Brown (29) at the plate during the Yellowjackets' 7-3 win Friday at Legion Field.

 Kerry Patrick | Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WILLIAMSTOWN -- If anyone had any doubts about Williamstown's place among the top-tier teams in the state, the Yellowjackets' stock took a sharp rise this past week.

Williamstown defeated Class A defending state champion and state top-ranked Charleston Catholic, 7-3, Friday afternoon at Legion Field.

