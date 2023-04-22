WILLIAMSTOWN -- If anyone had any doubts about Williamstown's place among the top-tier teams in the state, the Yellowjackets' stock took a sharp rise this past week.
Williamstown defeated Class A defending state champion and state top-ranked Charleston Catholic, 7-3, Friday afternoon at Legion Field.
In three games this week, the Yellowjackets finished 3-0 against three Class A opponents ranked in the top five -- Tyler Consolidated, Wahama and the Irish -- and improved to 16-5.
"It's been a great week," Williamstown coach Levi Maxwell said. "Our guys really competed all week. The previous week, we had some tough heartaches, losing three games in a row by one run. This week, we battled and were consistent in trying to our best ability to win games. These wins give our guys confidence to play teams that are good.
"I think we are a respected program across the state. We talked to the guys after the game, we are by no means done. We are starting to compete at a high level, but also, we can't overlook anybody. We have to approach every game like we did today."
Against the Irish (17-3), starting pitcher Ty Ott allowed just two runs on five hits over five innings of work. After allowing a single to his first batter in relief in the top of the sixth inning, Braydin Coleman cleaned house by retiring the next six Charleston Catholic hitters he faced -- including three on strikeouts.
Ott registered just one clean inning, but kept the Irish off-balance just enough to keep batted balls in the park. Minus the four strikeouts turned in between Ott and Coleman, the two right-handers combined for seven fly balls for outs by the Yellowjacket outfielders. They were also credited with an assist in the second inning when Tyler Brown tried scoring from second base on a base hit by Luke Blaydes.
Ott worked through a slow start when Charleston Catholic tagged him for three straight hits to open the game. Blaydes doubled, then Gannon Morris followed with an RBI single. On the same sequence, as Blaydes crossed home plate, Williamstown catcher Luke Ankrom threw out Morris trying to extend the hit into a double.
The only other damage by Charleston Catholic's offense while Ott was on the mound occurred in the fifth inning, with Williamstown leading 3-2. With two outs and nobody on base, Jonah DiCocco barreled a fastball and sent a no-doubter over the left-field fence. DiCocco was the starting pitcher as a freshman last year when the Irish defeated the Yellowjackets in the Class A state semifinals in Charleston.
As for Williamstown's offense, just about everyone one through nine contributed in some manner. Maxwell Molessa, who returned to the lineup following concussion protocol, was hit with a pitch to lead off the Yellowjacket first inning, stole second then scored on Ott's RBI double. With two outs and Ott still standing at second base, T.J. Thomas singled home the Yellowjackets' second run.
Charleston Catholic freshman Connor Jarvis retired six straight batters to get him to the fourth inning -- in which three Yellowjackets reached base safely and the ball leaft the infield just once the entire frame -- on yet another base hit by Thomas.
Williamstown didn't stop there. In the fifth inning with the Yellowjackets in front 3-2, Jarvis allowed another two runs. Williamstown put runners in action throughout and ended the inning with four of their seven stolen bases. The chaos on the base paths enabled Coleman to drive in a pair of runs with a base hit.
The Irish narrowed the gap to 5-3 on Xander Allara's sacrifice fly in the sixth, but Williamstown again kept plugging away in the bottom half of the inning. Ruger Law, who reached on a dropped third strike to open the frame, eventually made his way around the circuit on a wild pitch. One out after Harbor Haught singled out of the No. 9 hole, Ott delivered the RBI single and 7-3 Williamstown cushion.
Coleman made it as easy peasy as it comes in the seventh. With one out, Morris spoiled one 3-2 count with a foul ball then was caught looking for strike three on the very next pitch. DiCocco suffered a similar fate, getting caught looking for strike two and three on consecutive pitches to end the game.