Prep baseball: Winfield outscores Poca in 16-10 slugfest Staff reports Apr 18, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Xavier Hensley and Brett Bumgarner each hit two doubles and drove in four runs as Winfield outlasted host Poca 16-10 in five innings on Tuesday.Quincy Miller drove in two runs for the Generals, while Dylan Kuhl and Brycen Brown each had an RBI.Hunter Tusing went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Dots. Also for Poca, Cole Richardson and Jack Tusing knocked in two runs apiece and Garrett Miller went 2 for 4 with a double.Nitro 21, South Charleston 1: Sam Buckner went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs as Nitro cruised past visiting South Charleston in five innings.Luke Gordon went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Barrett VanCamp went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Devon Hatfield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Wildcats, who cranked out 18 hits.Braxton Burke went 1 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Black Eagles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer Charleston Department Store employee finds new home at Drug EmporiumFire, EMS funding nears crisis pointWV lawmaker Elliott Pritt switches from Democrat to RepublicanThe Food Guy: Food festivals and events fill next three weekendsNucor Steel Gallatin in Kentucky previews things to come in West VirginiaFormer WVU football players to sign book Thursday at Bullock DistilleryDear Abby: Father cuts off all contact with son over his lifestyleJason Huffman: Thank your lawmakers for a job well done (Opinion)Lawsuit alleges DHHR knew children were in danger in Oreanna Myers caseNitro teen dies in driveway incident