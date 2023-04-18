Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Xavier Hensley and Brett Bumgarner each hit two doubles and drove in four runs as Winfield outlasted host Poca 16-10 in five innings on Tuesday.

Quincy Miller drove in two runs for the Generals, while Dylan Kuhl and Brycen Brown each had an RBI.

