Two of the Kanawha Valley's best basketball players share a relatively special bond.
George Washington junior Finley Lohan and Herbert Hoover senior Eli Robertson are cousins -- their moms sisters.
Lohan and Robertson have put together stellar careers for their respective schools.
Lohan, who still has one year of high school left, was named the Gazette-Mail's 2023 Kanawha Valley girls basketball Player of the Year. She was also named to the Class AAAA all-state second team. The junior averaged 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game as the Patriots earned a sectional title.
Robertson, a University of Charleston commit, finished his high school career as Hoover's all-time leading scorer with 1,341 points. He averaged 23 points, four rebounds and four assists per game this season and had a free throw percentage of 80. Robertson hit 177 career 3-pointers, 51 in his senior year. The 6-foot-4 senior was an All-Kanawha Valley first teamer and Class AAA all-state first teamer.
The cousins agree that athletic ability runs in the family.
"It's definitely awesome," Robertson said. "It's not even just us though. Finley's sister even. Avery got first-team all-state [in lacrosse] and Riley got first-team all-state [in soccer]. I guess it just runs in the family."
"We grew up in a competitive sports environment," Lohan said. "That's our family. It's not expected of us, but I look up to my sisters, and my little brother plays basketball as well. Having siblings who are already introduced into the sports world makes it easier."
Lohan and Robertson are no strangers to the All-Kanawha Valley team for their careers. Lohan was 2021 Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year and made the first team in 2022 as a sophomore. Robertson was a second-teamer on the 2022 All-Kanawha Valley team before earning first-team honors this season.
Lohan and Robertson said it's a cool feeling being two of the Kanawha Valley's top players as cousins.
"It's super-cool," Lohan said. "Seeing Eli grow as a player over the years has been cool. Even the past couple of years you see that he's gotten a lot better. Both of us showing out for our community and our schools has been great."
"I've had a lot of people surprised that [Finley and I] are cousins," Robertson said. "It's been really good. Finley is an all-around player on the defensive side of things. She can shoot the ball. I'm more of scorer. I think we're two of the best players in the Kanawha Valley and just getting that recognition means a lot."
Robertson announced his commitment to UC via Twitter on March 29. Lohan is hoping to play at the next level after her senior year and Lohan said Robertson's collegiate experience could be beneficial for her.
"I'm really glad that he gets that opportunity," Lohan said. "When he plays his first year he can kind of tell me what to expect. He can give me advice and tell me how he likes it. Having him be able to get that experience is really cool. I know not a lot of high school players get that chance to play at the next level."
"It's been a dream for me and it's a dream for Finley just to play at that next level," Robertson said. "Finley has Division I offers and we've worked for it and it means a lot for us to play at the next level."
Lohan and Robertson have been going to basketball camps together since they were young children. Lohan said those camps with her cousin sparked her interest in basketball.
"We went to [former UC men's coach] Greg White camps together growing up," Lohan said. "I wasn't too interested in basketball yet. Having Eli there, someone that I knew helped. We played travel growing up as well. I was the only girl on that team and Eli probably was probably the only one to pass me the ball.
"He was the only person that I knew in an environment that I didn't know. Having him there to kind of play with me and guide me and keep me interested in it definitely helped. I don't think I would have gone to any camps of played in any leagues if I didn't have a familiar figure there to help me out."
"We've played together since we were 6 years old in church leagues," Robertson said. "We played some travel basketball together. We've play a lot. We've worked out together our whole lives. Finley has beaten me in a fair share of shooting competitions. I can say that. I haven't lost many shooting competitions until then."