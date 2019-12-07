Gracie Brumfield tossed in 22 points as Chapmanville earned a 74-57 girls prep basketball win over Tolsia Saturday in Fort Gay.
Ali Williamson scored 16 points while Allie Farmer and Abby Myers each fired in 14 for the Tigers (1-1). Katie Marcum paced the Rebels (1-2) with 27 points.
Wheeling Park 62, Parkersburg South 52: Lindsey Garrison registered 20 points as Wheeling Park held off host Parkersburg South.
Shanley Woods added 17 points and Bella Abernathy donated 11 for Park (2-0). McKenna Williams led South with 18 points and Erin Williams chipped in 14.
St. Marys 59, Ravenswood 45: Josey Moore scored 15 points to lead St. Marys to the road win. Kylie Wright added 14 points and Alexis Hushman had 12 for the Blue Devils. Annie Hunt had a game-high 19 points to lead Ravenswood.