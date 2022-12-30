Scott's Reece Carden scored 41 points and went over 1,000 career points in a 72-61 road victory over previously unbeaten Caldwell in boys prep basketball Friday at the River City Classic in Marietta, Ohio.
The Skyhawks improve to 5-1 on the season. Bede Lori scored 35 points for Caldwell (6-1).
Nitro 70, Herbert Hoover 60: Derick Woodrum scored 19 points to help the Wildcats earn the home victory to improve to 5-2. The The loss ends Hoover's (3-5) streak of three wins in a row.
Parkersburg South 66, Gaston Day 65: Nathan Plotner hit the game winning three point play with seven seconds left to lift the Patriots to the hard fought home victory to win the Holiday Classic.
Plotner earned a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) for undefeated Parkersburg South (5-0) and Aiden Blake scored a career high 23 points. Evan Montanari netted a game-high 25 points for Gaston Day School.
Ravenswood 72, Southern 45: Matthew Carte scored 33 points and the Red Devils led by 71-22 after three quarters in the easy home win.
Beau Bennett added 15 points for Ravenswood (5-2) and Logan Alfred contributed 11 points. Cruz Bringer scored 11 points for Southern Tornadoes.
Girls
Hurricane 66, Keyser 30: Maggie Oduor scored 19 points and Alex Anderson added 18 points in the home win for the Redskins.
Webster County 62, Braxton County 37: Sydney Baird poured in 26 points and went 12 for 12 at the foul line for the Highlanders in the home win.
Josie Mathis and Allie Key added 10 points each for Webster County 6-1). Bre Smarr tallied a team-high 13 points for Braxton County.