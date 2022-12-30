Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Scott's Reece Carden scored 41 points and went over 1,000 career points in a 72-61 road victory over previously unbeaten Caldwell in boys prep basketball Friday at the River City Classic in Marietta, Ohio.

The Skyhawks improve to 5-1 on the season. Bede Lori scored 35 points for Caldwell (6-1).

