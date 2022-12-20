Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Goose Gabbert converted 14 of 14 at the free throw line and finished with 28 points as the Spartans edged host Princeton 74-69 on Tuesday.

Adam Seams added 16 points and Bryson Brammer chipped in 12 for East.

