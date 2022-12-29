Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dane Hatfield dropped in 22 points and Donovan Brown scored 19 as the Huskies boatraced visiting Poca 65-45 on Thursday.

Eli Robertson chipped in 16 points for Hoover (3-4), which held a commanding 25-4 lead after the first quarter.