Prep basketball roundup: Hatfield helps Hoover boys to 65-45 win over Poca Staff report Dec 29, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dane Hatfield dropped in 22 points and Donovan Brown scored 19 as the Huskies boatraced visiting Poca 65-45 on Thursday.Eli Robertson chipped in 16 points for Hoover (3-4), which held a commanding 25-4 lead after the first quarter.Cole Godish led the Dots (5-2) with 13 points, while Kambel Meeks tacked on 12 and Keaton Meeks 10. The Huskies have won three straight since opening the season 0-4.Webster County 66, Doddridge County 41: Riley Clevenger tallied 20 points as the Highlanders picked up a win at home to remain undefeated.Rayden Triplett added 19 points and Logan Leichliter scored 16 for Webster (7-0).Brandon Hileman led the Bulldogs (4-1) with 18 points and Jacob DeHaven donated 11.Parkersburg South 96, Nansemond-Suffolk 61: Aiden Blake registered 18 points and eight rebounds as the Patriots put away visiting Nansemond-Suffolk (Virginia).Cyrus Traugh tacked on 16 points and six steals and Jackson Smith scored 13 points for South (4-0).Caden Bradford led the Saints with 20 points and Tres Williams added 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesWest Side barbecue joint still smoking after one yearCharleston city manager Storage to leave for another roleCabell official might be new Kanawha County assistant managerWVU football offensive coaching staff expected to welcome former GADear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds outHanshaw announces House leadership for 86th West Virginia LegislatureRecovery help moves into downtown CharlestonDana Ferrell: Culture must change for WV education to improve (Opinion)Craig Blair: A free press is vital to West Virginia (Opinion)WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action