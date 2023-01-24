Gavin Lochow registered 20 points to guide Huntington past the homestanding St. Albans 70-54 on Tuesday.
Duane Harris had 15 points for the Highlanders and Michael Johnson donated 13.
Jaden Clark scored a game-high 23 points to lead SA (6-7) and Tyreke Wilkins added 11.
Ravenswood 62, Buffalo 55: Matthew Carte dropped in 22 points as Ravenswood escaped with a road win.
Noah Dawson donated 14 points and Logan Alfred added 12 for the Red Devils.
Bradley Harris had 19 points to pace the Bison (4-6), while Ian Thompson fired in 15 and Caleb Nutter 12.
Ripley 80, Lincoln County 59: Luke Johnson posted 21 points and seven rebounds and Brady Anderson added 17 points as Ripley won on the road.
Isaiah Casto chipped in 14 points and 10 assists and Cade Goode contributed 11 points for the Vikings.
Willis Graham paced the Panthers with 24 points, while Cam Blevins scored 17 and Austin Adkins 11.
Bluefield 82, Greenbrier East 73: RJ Hairston and Wilhem Looney each netted 19 points as Bluefield held off the visiting Spartans.
Kamron Gore tallied 16 points and Caleb Fuller added 15 for the Beavers.
Goose Gabbert led East with a game-high 28 points and Chris Sinclair scored 10.
Sherman 78, Hannan 41: AJ Skeens poured in 25 points as the Tide rolled past visiting Hannan.
Andrew Simpson tacked on 14 points for Sherman (7-6).
Elijah Chapman and Xavier Stone each scored nine points to lead Hannan.
River View 61, Van 60: Josh Proffitt buried nine 3-pointers en route to 33 points as the Raiders escaped with a road win.
Gabe Lester tacked on 10 points for River View.
Shaun Booth led the Bulldogs (0-11) with 25 points, while Gavin Brown had 16 and Jackson McCarty added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 59, George Washington 55: Donya Burton scored 18 points as Woodrow Wilson held off the visiting Patriots.
George Washington led 27-20 at halftime, but Woodrow outscored the Patriots 22-13 in the third quarter to earn the comeback win.
Josie Cross added 16 points for the Flying Eagles and Abby Dillon donated 11.
Zaniah Zellous led GW with 20 points and Finley Lohan tallied 19.
Winfield 60, Herbert Hoover 22: Meghan Taylor racked up 21 points as Winfield cruised past host Herbert Hoover.
Antonela Johnson chipped in 12 points for the Generals (8-6), who jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter.
Hoover drops to 3-13.
Buffalo 46, Cross Lanes Christian 37: The Bison (3-12) outscored Cross Lanes 14-4 in the fourth quarter to pick up a road win.
Olivia Luikhart and Lauren White each tossed in 13 points to lead Buffalo, while Anna Boggess donated nine points and nine rebounds.
Eliza Bacchus scored 11 points to pace the Warriors (9-7).
Grace Christian 57, Elk Valley Christian 34: Sydney Cicenas poured in 21 points to lead Grace Christian to a road win.
Jenna Tanner and Abigail Steppe each added 11 points for Grace (11-2).
Carlee Burdette led Elk Valley (11-4) with 17 points.