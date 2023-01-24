Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gavin Lochow registered 20 points to guide Huntington past the homestanding St. Albans 70-54 on Tuesday.

Duane Harris had 15 points for the Highlanders and Michael Johnson donated 13.