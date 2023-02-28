Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Luke Johnson posted 21 points and 14 rebounds as Ripley rolled to a 57-32 Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament win over Point Pleasant on Tuesday night.

Brady Anderson added 14 points and eight boards for the Vikings, who outscored Point 32-11 in the second half.

