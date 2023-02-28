Prep basketball roundup: Johnson gets Ripley boys roaring past Point Pleasant Staff reports Feb 28, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luke Johnson posted 21 points and 14 rebounds as Ripley rolled to a 57-32 Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament win over Point Pleasant on Tuesday night.Brady Anderson added 14 points and eight boards for the Vikings, who outscored Point 32-11 in the second half.Peyton Murphy paced the Big Blacks with 11 points.Webster County 91, Richwood 52: Ashton Mall and Raiden Triplett each poured in 18 points as the host Highlanders advanced in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament. Riley Clevenger donated 14 points and Dakota Blankenship registered 10 points and 13 rebounds for Webster County.Cooper Donahue paced the Lumberjacks with 15 points and Grant Russell tacked on 13.Webster County hosts Greenbrier West Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: New ‘modern tavern’ coming to Bridge Road'It wasn't Mayberry': Badlands era made its mark in JeffersonSenate suspends rules, approves religious freedoms bill in one dayWV Senate sends bill requiring ratepayers to pick up full cost of plants ordered to shut down by other regulators to governorAuditor McCuskey announces bid for WV governorGirls basketball regionals: Charleston Catholic suffocates Roane County to win Region 4 co-final 42-30Gazette-Mail editorial: When do the lies stop?Dear Abby: Wife has no appreciation for man's preferred dressBill strengthening oversight of WV Fusion Center garners supportJustice signs statewide campus carry bill into law