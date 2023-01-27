Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Scotty Browning led a balanced attack of five double figure scorers with 16 points to lead Logan to a 80-76 home victory over Nitro in boys prep basketball Friday.

Also for Logan (9-8), Jarron Glick scored 15 points followed by Julius Clancy (14 points), along with Cole Blankenship and McCormick Ilderton with 13 points each.