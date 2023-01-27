Prep basketball roundup: Logan boys edge Nitro 80-76 Staff report Jan 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scotty Browning led a balanced attack of five double figure scorers with 16 points to lead Logan to a 80-76 home victory over Nitro in boys prep basketball Friday.Also for Logan (9-8), Jarron Glick scored 15 points followed by Julius Clancy (14 points), along with Cole Blankenship and McCormick Ilderton with 13 points each.Nitro had four double figure scorers themselves, including Derek Lowe (22 points), Ashton Crouch (18), Derick Woodrum (17) and Landon Poniatowski (11). Dover (Oh.) 59, Parkersburg South 50: The Patriots were held to their season low in points in falling on the road.Cyrus Traugh scored a game-high 18 points for Parkersburg South (10-3) and Aiden Blake added 10 points. Carter Grove and Tyler Stevenson scored 13 points each for Dover (16-2).Woodrow Wilson 65, Oak Hill 63, OT: Flying Eagles coach Ron Kidd picked up his 400th career victory in the road win over the Red Devils.After not scoring in the first half, Elijah Redfern scored 30 points in the second half and overtime for Woodrow Wilson. Ravenswood 65, Roane County 41: Matthew Carte poured in 29 points and the Red Devils held the Raiders to just 12 second half points in the road win.Noah Dawson added 14 points and Beau Bennett contributed 12 points for Ravenswood (12-3). Shaun Caldwell paced Roane County (3-10) with 11 points and Cam Cumpston chipped in 11 points.GirlsRipley 57, Nitro 38: Sophie Nichols led a balanced attack with 17 points to lead the Vikings to the road win over the Wildcats in a battle of state ranked teams.Erin Ryan and Abby Eastman added 14 points each for Ripley (13-3). Nitro falls to 9-6.Wayne 39, South Charleston 25: Addie Adkins scored 11 points and the Pioneers used great defense to earn the home win and remain unbeaten on the season at 16-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.