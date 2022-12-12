Prep basketball roundup : Logan girls down River View 42-27 Dec 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan used a strong third quarter to put away the visiting Raiders 42-27 on Monday at Logan High.Natalie Blankenship tallied 16 points for the Wildcats (2-2), who outscored River View 17-9 in the third period.Abigail Pruitt led the Raiders (0-2) with 10 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Logan High Natalie Blankenship Raider Sport Quarter Abigail Pruitt Point Third Period Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.