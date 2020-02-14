Poca held off a late charge from Sissonville to defeat the visiting Indians 55-49 in boys basketball Friday night. The win was Poca’s seventh in eight games.
Isaac McKneely led all scorers with 26 points, while Ethan Payne had nine points and 10 rebounds and Jackson Toney had nine points, including four free throws in the final minute to secure the win for Poca (16-3).
Dylan Griffith had 15 points for Sissonville (4-14), Joseph Udoh scored 12 and Bryce Myers finished with 10.
Woodrow Wilson 74, Hurricane 67: Maddex McMillen scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Flying Eagles (12-7) as they came back in the fourth quarter to take the win at Hurricane.
Ben Gilliam scored 16 and Ayden Ince and Richard Law each finished with 15. Hurricane (6-13) was led by Austin Dearing’s 22 points, Austin Womack had 15 and Curtis Cooley 11.
George Washington 63, Ripley 32: Ben Nicol scored four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as GW cruised past visiting Ripley.
William Gabbert added 12 for the Patriots while Mason Pinkett chipped in 11 points. Ty Johnson led Ripley with 13 points.
Chapmanville 98, Herbert Hoover 51: Obinna Anochili-Killen led all scorers with 25 points as Chapmanville eased past host Hoover.
Philip Mullins added 19 for the Tigers and Andrew Shull added 15 for the visitors. Maven Mullins led Herbert Hoover with 15 points.
Charleston Catholic 57, Notre Dame 39: Aiden Satterfield scored 14 points to lead Charleston Catholic past Notre Dame in Clarksburg, while Zion Suddeth contributed 12.
Jaidyn West led Notre Dame with a game-high 17 points.
Logan 71, Man 57: Mitchell Hainer led Logan with 20 points as the host Wildcats fended off county rival Man. Jarron Glick added 16 for Logan (15-5), which is without David Early for two games after Early sustained a minor injury against Poca Tuesday.
Austin Ball led the visiting Hillbillies with 16 points and Caleb Blevins contributed 14 for Man (14-4).
South Charleston 62, Riverside 48: DJ Johnson led South Charleston with 22 points as the Black Eagles powered past visiting Riverside.
Quay Sutton added 19 points for South Charleston. Javante Elzy led Riverside with 15 points.
Scott 91, Mingo Central 70: Jon Hamilton poured in 36 points as Scott knocked off Mingo Central at home.
Jagger Bell added 17 points for the Skyhawks. Drew Hatfield led Mingo Central with 28 points, with Nate May adding 17 points for the Miners.
Webster County 55, Clay County 54: A comeback from the Panthers fell short as Webster got the road win to run its winning streak to four games.
William Lewis led all scorers with 18 points for the Highlanders (13-6) and Rye Gadd scored 17.
Grant Krajeski had 16 points for Clay (13-6), with Curtis Litton adding 14 and Colten Pritt 12.
Parkersburg Catholic 71, Ravenswood 49: The Red Devils were held to just four points in the first quarter as the Crusaders won in Parkersburg.
Patrick Copen led all scorers with 21 points for Catholic (12-8), and Jeb Boice had 17, Xavier Collie 11 and Jalen Brunny 10. Ashton Miller led Ravenswood (9-10) with 14 points, with Devin Raines scoring 12 and Jaycob Creel and Shawn Banks each scoring 10.
Sherman 60, Van 45: The Bulldogs were held to just four points in the fourth quarter as the Tide came back to win on the road.
Robert Cline led all scorers with 16 points for Sherman (9-9), while Dalton Rollo had 12 points. David Stewart led Van (4-12) with 13 points and Jacob Jarrell scored 11.
St. Albans 57, Parkersburg 52 (OT): Jaimelle Claytor led a balanced St. Albans offense with 14 points as the Red Dragons won in overtime at home over Parkersburg.
Rodney Toler and Braxton Good each added 13 points for St. Albans (11-7). Carson Dennis led visiting Parkersburg with a game-high 16 points and Sam Potts had 13 for the Big Reds (7-12).
Girls
Webster County 72, Richwood 29: Sydney Baird tallied 25 points to pace the host Highlanders to victory. Also for Webster (8-12), Ceressea Williams and Rosie Wright each had 11 points. Becca O’Dell scored 12 points and Trinity Amick 11 for Richwood.
Lawrence County, Ky. 65, Tolsia 29: Kensley Feltner scored 29 points as the Bulldogs took their sixth straight win at the expense of the visiting Runnin’ Rebels.
Alexis Ratliff added 13 points for Lawrence County (16-12). Katie Marcum led Tolsia (11-10) with 11 points and eight rebounds.