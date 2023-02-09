Prep basketball roundup: Midland Trail boys cruise at Clay Staff reports Feb 9, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matt Light registered 18 points to power Midland Trail to a 70-43 prep boys basketball win at Clay County on Thursday.TC Perry chipped in 11 points and Eli Campbell added 10 for the Patriots, who led 26-10 after the first quarter.Trenton Gibson fired in 14 points and Aiden Brown donated 13 to pace the Panthers (4-13). Ravenswood 110, Parkersburg Catholic 44: Matthew Carte racked up 24 points and Logan Alfred tossed in 20 as the Red Devils rolled to a home win.Carte added seven rebounds and seven assists, while Drew Hunt had 15 points for Ravenswood (15-4).Leonardo Deangelo scored a game-high 26 points and Blake Lewis tacked on 15 to lead the Crusaders (0-18).Webster County 92, Richwood 25: Rayden Triplett and Zack McCourt each scored 16 points to guide the homestanding Highlanders past Richwood.Noah Miller and Payton Amos each tacked on 13 points and Kyle McMillion added 10 for Webster County (14-5).Thursday's girls gamesBuffalo 43, Van 16: Buffalo stormed out to a 25-2 lead at halftime as it cruised to a home win.Lauren White scored 21 points to lead the Bison (4-15).Emma Wilcox tallied all 16 points for Van (0-15).Ripley 49, Capital 26: McKennan Hall fired in 15 points as the host Vikings improved to 16-4.Sophie Nichols donated 11 points for Ripley, which led 23-13 at the break.Malaysia Foye led the Cougars with 12 points.Huntington 62, South Charleston 57: Amaya Smith scored 14 points and Isrianna Spaulding tacked on 13 as Huntington held on for a road win.Amara Jackson added 11 points for the Highlanders.Kyra Brown led the Black Eagles with a game-high 21 points and Natalie Smith scored 18.Tolsia 61, Man 54: Kerrigan Salmons buried five 3-pointers en route to 32 points to help Tolsia take down visiting Man in Glenhayes.Emily Artrip donated 13 points for the Rebels (13-8).For Man, Tori Honaker led the way with 19 points, while Cammy Anderson and Jenna Baisden each scored 13.Roane County 69, Ravenswood 60: Faith Mason registered 27 points and 13 rebounds as Roane County beat host Ravenswood.Maddie Hall had 21 points for the Raiders (15-7).Hadleigh McGaskey scored 27 points and Emily Wratchford added 10 for the Red Devils.Wednesday's girls gameHurricane 48, Winfield 40: Maggie Odour poured in 20 points as host Hurricane edged county rival Winfield.Alex Anderson added 16 points for the Redskins (9-11), who outscored the Generals 14-7 in the second quarter.Antonella Johnson netted 19 points and Kaitlyn Sayre chipped in 11 points to lead Winfield (11-8). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesDear Abby: Stranger's abrupt revelation rocks woman's worldGiardina tabbed Morehouse Award winner by WVSWAMayor taking down empty Dunbar houses one at a timeJustice administration use of $28.3M in leftover COVID relief dollars reflects spending priorities throughout pandemicWV Senate energy panel approves coal severance tax exemption bill expected to cost over $20M annuallyCommission hires attorney, seeks architect for Capital Sports CenterGazette-Mail editorial: Justice has some explaining to do on jail fundsMountaineers replenishing depth chart with transfers, freshmenWVU basketball: Mountaineers starting to climb out of holeState funding proposal for planned Weirton battery manufacturing plant moves forward after intense debate