Morgantown 71, Parkersburg South 59: Sharron Young tossed in 20 points and Garrison Kisner netted 17 as Morgantown handed the homestanding Patriots their first loss of the season with a 71-59 victory on Thursday.

Cam Danser added 11 points for the Mohigans, and Izzy Everett and Brody Davis each donated 10.