Morgantown 71, Parkersburg South 59: Sharron Young tossed in 20 points and Garrison Kisner netted 17 as Morgantown handed the homestanding Patriots their first loss of the season with a 71-59 victory on Thursday.
Cam Danser added 11 points for the Mohigans, and Izzy Everett and Brody Davis each donated 10.
For South (6-1), Austin Reeves led the way with 14 points, while Jackson Smith tacked on 13 and Nathan Plotner and Cyrus Traugh chipped in 12 points apiece.
Greater Beckley 87, Van 64: John Rose racked up 34 points as the Crusaders cruised past visiting Van.
Avery Woodson (14 points), Reece Patterson (13) and Cash Hendricks (12) also scored in double figures for Greater Beckley (2-5), which knocked down 11 3-pointers.
Gavin Brown and Shawn Booth each scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-6) and Kevin McCarty added 10.
Girls
Buffalo 47, Scott 34: Lauren White posted 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bison to a home win.
Anna Boggess tacked on 12 points and Olivia Luikart added a double double with 10 points and 11 boards for Buffalo (2-7).
Jenna Butcher paced the Skyhawks with 10 points.
Wayne 59, Herbert Hoover 39: Brooke Adkins registered 24 points to guide the Pioneers past host Herbert Hoover and remain unbeaten.
Mikayla Stacy chipped in 11 points for Wayne (9-0), who jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter.
Taylor Ray recorded 11 points to lead the Huskies (2-8).