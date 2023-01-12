Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Parkersburg South 82, Cabell Midland 70: Cyrus Traugh tossed in 19 points as Parkersburg South picked up an 82-70 road win on Thursday.

Jackson Smith chipped in 17 points for the Patriots (7-1) and Nathan Plotner added 16.