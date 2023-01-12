Prep basketball roundup: Parkersburg South boys down Cabell Midland 82-70 Staff reports Jan 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parkersburg South 82, Cabell Midland 70: Cyrus Traugh tossed in 19 points as Parkersburg South picked up an 82-70 road win on Thursday.Jackson Smith chipped in 17 points for the Patriots (7-1) and Nathan Plotner added 16.Dominic Schmidt poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Knights (5-3). Issac donated 17 points and Jack Eastone 12. South Charleston 65, Riverside 44: Peyton Brown buried six 3-pointers on his way to 20 points as South Charleston cruised past host Riverside.Bryson Smith and Shaudi Williams each tacked on 10 points for the Black Eagles (5-3). Smith also grabbed seven rebounds.For the Warriors (0-12), Michael Terrell had 19 points and Braden Moore 13.Ravenswood 62, St. Marys 52: Logan Alfred and Drew Hunt each fired in 16 points to guide the Red Devils to a road win.Matthew Carte kicked in 13 points and Noah Dawson donated 11 for Ravenswood (8-3).Shane Moran led the Blue Devils (8-2) with 15 points and Luke Powell added 13.GirlsCross Lanes Christian 49, Elk Valley Christian 47: Eliza Bacchus went 6 for 6 at the foul line en route to 21 points as the Warriors edged host Elk Valley.Bayleigh Velepec added 11 points and Sydney Persinger chipped in 10 for Cross Lanes (5-4).Carlee Burdette led Elk Valley with 21 points and Kaitlyn Swore tacked on 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.