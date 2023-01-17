Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

POCA -- Poca's Jordan Wolfe had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Dots defense stymied Sissonville all night for a 42-19 home win Tuesday.

Cole Godish added 11 points for Poca (7-5). Evan Taylor and Ben Smith scored a team high seven points for Sissonville (3-9), which scored five or fewer points in three of the four quarters.

