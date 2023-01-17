POCA -- Poca's Jordan Wolfe had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Dots defense stymied Sissonville all night for a 42-19 home win Tuesday.
Cole Godish added 11 points for Poca (7-5). Evan Taylor and Ben Smith scored a team high seven points for Sissonville (3-9), which scored five or fewer points in three of the four quarters.
Lincoln County 53, Wayne 51: The Panthers survived for the home win after the Pioneers missed a game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Sawyer Tomblin led the way with 21 points for Lincoln County (4-6) and Cam Blevins added 14 points. Cooper Adkins scored 17 points for Wayne (6-4) and Isaac Meddings contributed 13 points.
Parkersburg South 100, University 85: Aiden Blake poured in a career-high 28 points and the Patriots (9-2) went for 60 points in the second half in the road win.
Nathan Plotner earned a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) for Parkersburg South and Cyrus Traugh tacked on 17 points. James Fortney-Garbart netted 24 points for University and Landon Cool had 14 points.
Ripley 75, Point Pleasant 47: Luke Johnson and Dylan Casto provided a solid 1-2 combination in helping the Vikings remain unbeaten on the season with the home win.
Johnson almost had a double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds for Ripley (11-0) and Casto hit six 3-pointers on his way to 22 points. Eric Chapman had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Point Pleasant (4-6).
Clay County 61, Calhoun County 58: Micah Osborne had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the home win for the Panthers.
Ayden Brown added 13 points for Clay County (3-6). Levi Morris tallied a game-high 28 points for Calhoun County and Owen Taylor chipped in 15 points.
Tug Valley 58, Mingo Central 46: Joey Gollihue scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Panthers to the road win over the Miners.
Parker Davis added 12 points for Tug Valley. Jacob Cline netted 14 points for Mingo Central with Matthew Hatfield right behind with 13 points.
Ravenswood 55, Tyler Consolidated 53: Matthew Carte hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Red Devils to the hard-fought road win to improve to 9-3 on the season.
Nitro 84, Buffalo 56: Ashton Crouch's huge game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks guided the Wildcats to the home win over the Bison.
Girls
Nitro 46, Herbert Hoover 30: Leading by just two after three quarters, the Wildcats outscored the Huskies 17-3 in the fourth quarter in the road win.
Hailey Newsome scored a game-high 15 points for Nitro (8-3) and Ava Edwards added 12 points. Taylor Ray, Regan Geary and Brooklyn Huffman all scored six points for Hoover (3-11).
Tolsia 57, Lincoln County 48: Kerigan Salmons fired in 27 points and Autumn Block earned 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the home win for the Rebels.
Kilee Preece added 10 points for Tolsia (8-5). Gracie Clay scored 14 points for Lincoln County and Elizabeth Blankenship chipped in 12 points.
Charleston Catholic 47, St. Marys 41: The Irish trailed by one at halftime but eased away in the second half for the home win.
Mary Rushworth tallied a game-high 19 points for Catholic (8-3). Kiera Martin tallied 13 points for St. Marys (8-5).
Elk Valley Christian 58, Wood County Christian 35: Kaitlyn Swor (24 points) and Carlee Burdette (20 points) combined for 44 in the home win for Elk Valley Christian. Ava Dunn scored 14 points for Wood County Christian (4-6).