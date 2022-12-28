Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In a tie game at halftime, Ripley outscored Logan by 13 and only allowed 11 points in the second half in a 44-31 road win to remain unbeaten in girls basketball Wednesday.

McKennan Hall led Ripley (8-0) with 17 points, Abby Eastman added 13 points, and Sophie Nichols contributed 11 points. Autumn Adkins scored 12 points for Logan (4-4).