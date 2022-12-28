In a tie game at halftime, Ripley outscored Logan by 13 and only allowed 11 points in the second half in a 44-31 road win to remain unbeaten in girls basketball Wednesday.
McKennan Hall led Ripley (8-0) with 17 points, Abby Eastman added 13 points, and Sophie Nichols contributed 11 points. Autumn Adkins scored 12 points for Logan (4-4).
Cabell Midland 67, Glenoak (OH) 65: Jayda Allie scored a game-high 24 points and got plenty of help as the Knights earned the road win in overtime in the Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament.
Jazmyn Wheeler added 21 points and eight rebounds for Midland and Josie Graves had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds).
Spring Valley 68, Dobyns-Bennett 60: Allie Daniels had a huge game with 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves to the road win in the Maryville Christmas Tournament.
Also for Spring Valley, Hallie Bailey added 18 points and Dria Parker also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Roane County 67, Alexander (OH) 30: Maddie Hall scored 18 points to lead three double figure scorers for the Raiders in the road win at Rio Grande, Ohio.
Kam Starcher added 16 points for Roane County (8-1) and Faith Mason tacked on 12 points. McKenna Moore led Alexander with 10 points.
Tolsia 66, West Carter (KY) 58: Autumn Block (29 points) and Kerigan Salmons (19 points) combined for 48 in the road win for the Rebels.
Emily Artrip added 11 points for Tolsia, who trailed by seven after the first quarter. Camryn Burton tallied 17 points for West Carter.
Boys
Wyoming East 52, Charleston Catholic 46: The Irish trailed by six points after the first quarter and couldn't get over the hump in falling to the Warriors in the Little General Battle for the Armory in Beckley.
Cole Lambert led a balanced attack with 15 points for Wyoming East followed by Garrett Mitchell (12 points), Jackson Danielson (11). Jayallen Turner poured in a game-high 20 points for Catholic and Max Wilcox added 17 points.