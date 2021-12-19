Prep basketball roundup, Saturday's late games: South Charleston boys down Charleston Catholic 58-38 Staff reports Dec 19, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne Harris scored 18 points and Mondrell Dean and Cayden Faucette added 15 each to lead South Charleston to a 58-38 boys basketball win over Charleston Catholic Saturday night.Xavier Bausley added 11 points for SC, which led 35-17 at halftime. Charleston Catholic was led by Jayallen Turner’s 12 points.The Black Eagles hit 10 3-pointers, with Faucette making four and Harris hitting three.St. Albans 75, Lincoln 54: Drew Reed fired in 25 points and Jayden Clark added 23 points in the home win for the Red Dragons.Jameson McDaniels netted 10 points for St. Albans (1-0). Westin Heldreth tossed in 22 points for Lincoln (0-1). Sherman 79, Hannan 33: A.J. Skeens scored 20 points and Dalton Rollo had 19 as Sherman improved to 4-0 with a lopsided home win. Dakota Watson led Hannan (1-1) with 13 points.GirlsSt. Albans 55, Bridgeport 36: St. Albans zoomed out to a 34-10 halftime lead and cruised to a home win Saturday.Jayden Doub led the Red Dragons with 10 points. Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep led all scorers with 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles Articles"We need this so bad": Build Back Better backers say bill would protect WV's most vulnerable as Manchin resistsFamily adopts dog after encounter at Charleston Christmas ParadeStatehouse Beat: Looking back and looking aheadWoman's vision turns Dunbar warehouse into artisan hubMarshall football: Louisiana dominates late, defeats Herd 36-21 in New Orleans BowlPHOTOS: Bikers deliver gifts to young patients at CAMC Women & Children'sUsed car dealership owner convicted in $4.3 million Toyota fraud caseWVU basketball: Mountaineers rally past UAB 65-59WVU astronomers, Green Bank Telescope take part in newest test of Einstein's theoryFrito-Lay building distribution center in Putnam County Upcoming Events