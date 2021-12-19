The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wayne Harris scored 18 points and Mondrell Dean and Cayden Faucette added 15 each to lead South Charleston to a 58-38 boys basketball win over Charleston Catholic Saturday night.

Xavier Bausley added 11 points for SC, which led 35-17 at halftime. Charleston Catholic was led by Jayallen Turner’s 12 points.

The Black Eagles hit 10 3-pointers, with Faucette making four and Harris hitting three.

St. Albans 75, Lincoln 54: Drew Reed fired in 25 points and Jayden Clark added 23 points in the home win for the Red Dragons.

Jameson McDaniels netted 10 points for St. Albans (1-0). Westin Heldreth tossed in 22 points for Lincoln (0-1).

Sherman 79, Hannan 33: A.J. Skeens scored 20 points and Dalton Rollo had 19 as Sherman improved to 4-0 with a lopsided home win. Dakota Watson led Hannan (1-1) with 13 points.

Girls

St. Albans 55, Bridgeport 36: St. Albans zoomed out to a 34-10 halftime lead and cruised to a home win Saturday.

Jayden Doub led the Red Dragons with 10 points. Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep led all scorers with 22.