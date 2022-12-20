Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Visiting Scott outscored Poca 25-11 in the first half to hand the Dots their first loss of the season with a 44-37 win on Tuesday.

Reece Carden paced Scott (2-1) with 15 points, while Tyler Walls added eight points and Isaac Setser, Jayden Sharps, and Owen Adkins each scored seven.

