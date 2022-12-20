Prep basketball roundup: Scott boys hand Poca first loss with 44-37 road win Staff reports Rick Farlow Author email Dec 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Visiting Scott outscored Poca 25-11 in the first half to hand the Dots their first loss of the season with a 44-37 win on Tuesday.Reece Carden paced Scott (2-1) with 15 points, while Tyler Walls added eight points and Isaac Setser, Jayden Sharps, and Owen Adkins each scored seven.For the Dots (4-1), Kambel Meeks, Cole Godish, and Nathan McCormick each scored nine points. Greenbrier East 74, Princeton 69: Goose Gabbert converted 14 of 14 at the free throw line and finished with 28 points as the Spartans edged host Princeton.Adam Seams added 16 points and Bryson Brammer chipped in 12 for East.Chase Hancock scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Princeton. Davon Edwards (14 points), Kris Joyce (11) and Kevin Sartin (10) also scored in double figures for the Tigers.Ripley 40, Marietta 35: Isaiah Casto registered 15 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Vikings outlasted visiting Marietta in overtime.Luke Johnson chipped in a double double for Ripley with 14 points and 12 boards.For Marietta, Alex Kendall scored 13 points and Isaac Koast tacked on 12.Tug Valley 71, Tolsia 48: Ashton Davis dropped in 14 points and Braydun Ferris scored 12 as Tug Valley ran past the visiting Rebels.Parker Davis donated 10 points for the Panthers, who outscored Tolsia 20-8 in the second quarter.Parkers Watts poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Rebels.Ravenswood 105, Parkersburg Catholic 39: Matthew Carte racked up 23 points and Logan Alfred added 18 as Ravenswood boatraced the homestanding Crusaders.Beau Bennett and Blake Bibee each tacked on 10 points for the Red Devils (4-0).Leonardo Deangelo scored 17 points to lead Catholic (0-5) and Blake Lewis tallied 13.GirlsGeorge Washington 78, Parkersburg 70: Finley Lohan nailed four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 29 points as George Washington overcame an early deficit and knocked off visiting Parkersburg.GW trailed 28-5 after the first quarter, but outscored the Big Reds 33-13 in the second quarter and 26-11 in the final period to get the win.Macie Mallory connected on six treys for 19 points and Zaniah Zellous chipped in 15 points for the Patriots.Sierra Mason led Parkersburg with 21 points, while Trinity Balog and Brilynn Florence each fired in 14.Herbert Hoover 53, Westside 34: Ava Veltri poured in 18 points as the Huskies (2-6) cruised to a road win.Regan Geary added 11 points for the Hoover, which outscored the Renegades 16-5 in the final quarter to pull away.Riley Brown paced Westside (3-3) with 11 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Point Scott Parkersburg Route Sport Basketball Win Rick Farlow Author email Follow Rick Farlow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.