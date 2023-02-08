Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jake Wiseman scored a game-high 18 points in leading Sissonville to a 61-43 victory over Roane County in Par Mar Stores Shootout boys prep basketball action Wednesday at West Virginia State University in Institute.

Ben Smith tallied a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for Sissonville and Tanner Griffith added 15 points. Ian Lance had a team-high nine points for Roane County.

Tags