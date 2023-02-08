Jake Wiseman scored a game-high 18 points in leading Sissonville to a 61-43 victory over Roane County in Par Mar Stores Shootout boys prep basketball action Wednesday at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Ben Smith tallied a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for Sissonville and Tanner Griffith added 15 points. Ian Lance had a team-high nine points for Roane County.
Lincoln County 43, Liberty Raleigh 40, OT: The Panthers trailed by five entering the fourth quarter but rallied to force overtime and won in the extra session at home.
Aydin Shaffer paced Lincoln County (7-9) with 13 points. Zach Bowman tallied a game-high 16 points for Liberty Raleigh (8-8) and Jalen Cook added 10 points.
Tug Valley 69, Webster County 59: Ashton and Parker Davis both scored 25 points to lead the Panthers to the victory in the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Rayden Triplett poured in a game-high 27 points for Webster County and Riley Clevenger added 16 points.
Girls
Wayne 55, Logan 35: Brooke Adkins and Laneigh Brooks both scored 17 points to lead the Pioneers to a comfortable road victory over the Wildcats.
Addie Adkins added 10 points for Wayne, which improved to 20-1. Bam Mosby tallied a team-high 10 points for Logan (10-11).
Williamstown 47, Charleston Catholic 37: Ceorhie Inman scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack for the victorious Yellow Jackets in the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Also for Williamstown (15-4), Addison Burnt added 12 points and Riley Landis chipped in 10 points. Mary Rushworth tallied 10 points for Catholic (11-9).