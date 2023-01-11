In a tie game after the first quarter, Sissonville outscored Herbert Hoover by eight in a strong second quarter to slowly pull away for a 45-33 road victory in girls prep basketball Wednesday.
Kynadee Britton scored a game-high 14 points for the Indians (5-4) and Madison McCutcheon added 12 points. Regan Geary tallied a team-high nine points for Hoover (3-10).
Chapmanville 52, Logan 46: The Tigers led by 12 at halftime and held on for the road win over the Wildcats.
Brooke Christian led Chapmanville (9-4) with 14 points and Alaira Evans added 13 points. Natalie Blankenship scored a game-high 17 points for Logan (5-7) and Addyson Amick chipped in 14 points.
Webster County 77, Calhoun County 47: Sydney Baird poured in 43 points and went over 2,000 career points in the home win for the Highlanders.
Baird hit six 3-pointers and now has 2,016 career points. Josie Mathis added 12 points for Webster County (9-1). Jocelyn Yeager tallied 22 points for Calhoun County.
Winfield 57, Poca 11: The Generals used strong defense, leading 37-5 at halftime in cruising to the comfortable home win.
Meghan Taylor led Winfield with 15 points and Antonella Johnson tacked on 10 points. Shiloh Harding had seven points for Poca.
Tuesday’s boys games
SOUTH CHARLESTON 42, CABELL MIDLAND 41: The ball refused to go in the basket for either team much of the night as South Charleston escaped with a gritty 42-41 Mountain State Athletic Conference prep boys basketball victory against visiting Class AAAA No. 10 Cabell Midland on Tuesday.
The Knights (4-2) had the last possession, but missed a chance to win ahead of the final buzzer.
South Charleston (4-3) shot 33% from the field compared to 22% for Midland.
The top scorer for either side was the Knights’ Dominic Schmidt with 14 points. Bryson Smith tallied 11 points for the Black Eagles.
LOGAN 57, POCA 47: Scotty Browning led the way for Logan with a game-high 22 points while Julius Clancy’s tenacious defensive effort prompted 13 Poca turnovers en route to a home win for the Class AAA No. 6 Wildcats over the Class AA No. 8 Dots.
For Poca, Kambel Meeks made 5 of 7 3-pointers and was the Dots’ leading scorer with 21 points.
St. Albans 57, Hurricane 44: Chance Hartwell had 17 points to help the Red Dragons overcome an early deficit and earn the home win.
Jaden Clark fired in 14 points for the Red Dragons, who trailed 12-4 after the first period but outscored the Redskins 41-21 in the second half.
Carson O’Dell led Hurricane with 11 points and Mondrell Dean donated 10.
Ripley 70, Parkersburg 62: Luke Johnson posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds as Ripley held off visiting Parkersburg.
Brady Anderson added 17 points, nine boards and four assists for the Vikings, and Isaiah Casto collected 10 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
Austin Fleming fired in 26 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the Big Reds, while Quayvon Cyrus tacked on 13 points and Nathan Rodriguez 11.
Ravenswood 54, Ritchie County 45: Matthew Carte collected 20 points and 13 rebounds to guide Ravenswood to a home win. Drew Hunt had 10 points for the Red Devils (7-3), who jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter.
Ethan Haught pumped in a game-high 25 points and added five steals to lead the Rebels (5-4).
Tug Valley 88, Sherman 55: Tug Valley scored at least 20 points in each quarter and used four double-figure scorers to put away the visiting Tide.
Joey Gollihue and Parker Davis each dropped in 16 points to pace the Panthers, while Ashton Advis added 14 points and Kaden Hale had 13.
Andrew Simpson led Sherman with 14 points, Logan Baldwin added 13 and Gage Halstead had 10.
Tuesday’s girls games
Charleston Catholic 58, Buffalo 28: Aurelia Kirby fired in 15 points as the Irish cruised to a road win. Claire Mullen tacked on 11 points and Mary Rushworth added 10 for Catholic (6-3), which outscored Buffalo 26-7 in the second quarter to pull away.
Anna Boggess led the Bison with 14 points.
Herbert Hoover 51, Clay County 29: Taylor Ray netted 13 points help host Herbert Hoover put away the Panthers. Brianna Buckley chipped in 11 points and Regan Geary added 10 for the Huskies (3-9).
Ilyauna Evans netted 19 points to lead Clay (4-7).
Cross Lanes Christian 50, Sherman 25: Bayleigh Velepec scored 14 points to lead the Warriors to a road win.
Eliza Bacchus and Kiersten Edge each added 11 points for Cross Lanes (4-4). Annika Roop led the Tide with 11 points.
Monday’s girls game
Roane County 83, South Harrison 46: Faith Mason poured in 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Roane County rolled to a road win.
Paige Mealy connected on six 3-pointers for 18 points for the Raiders (10-2) and Cam Schafer added 10 points. Roane County made 15 treys on the evening, including eight in the first quarter.
For South Harrison, Hope Woods scored 15 points, while Halle Bland tacked on 12 and Regan Rudder 11.