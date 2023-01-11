Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In a tie game after the first quarter, Sissonville outscored Herbert Hoover by eight in a strong second quarter to slowly pull away for a 45-33 road victory in girls prep basketball Wednesday.

Kynadee Britton scored a game-high 14 points for the Indians (5-4) and Madison McCutcheon added 12 points. Regan Geary tallied a team-high nine points for Hoover (3-10).

