Prep basketball roundup: Sissonville girls earn 51-42 win over Roane County Staff reports Jan 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Sissonville trailed by four at halftime but used a strong second half to earn a 51-42 victory over Roane County at home in girls basketball Wednesday.Kynadee Britton poured in 19 points for Sissonville (4-3) and Haley Jarrett added 10 points. Faith Mason tallied a game-high 27 points for Roane County (8-2).Poca 46, Point Pleasant 22: Shiloh Harding scored 17 points to lead the Dots to the comfortable home win. Webster County 72, Oak Hill 42: The Renegades led by eight at halftime and pulled away in the second half for the home win.Sydney Baird poured in 28 points for Webster County (7-1), Josie Mathis added 14 points, and Harley Clevenger and Allie Key tacked on 10 points each. Cara Smith also scored 28 points for Oak Hill.