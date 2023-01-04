Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sissonville trailed by four at halftime but used a strong second half to earn a 51-42 victory over Roane County at home in girls basketball Wednesday.

Kynadee Britton poured in 19 points for Sissonville (4-3) and Haley Jarrett added 10 points. Faith Mason tallied a game-high 27 points for Roane County (8-2).

