Nasjaih Jones exploded for 25 points as South Charleston took down visiting Parkersburg 63-47 to earn its fifth straight win on Friday.
Bryson Smith added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Black Eagles (7-3) and Peyton Brown fired in 15 points. South Charleston trailed 29-26 at halftime, but outscored the Big Reds 19-5 in the third quarter to get the win.
Austin Fleming paced Parkersburg (5-9) with 16 points and Casey Stanley donated 10.
Parkersburg South 68, Wheeling Park 53: Jackson Smith scored 20 points as the Patriots won at home to improve to 10-1.
Austin Reeves added 11 points for South and Aiden Blake chipped in 10.
For Wheeling Park (7-3), Aiden Davis tallied 18 points and Brett Phillips added 16.
Girls
Tolsia 59, Buffalo 35: Kerigan Salmons buried five 3-pointers en route to 31 points to power Tolsia to a road win.
Autumn Block tacked on 10 points for the Rebels (9-5).
Anna Boggess led Buffalo (2-10) with 10 points.
Ripley 67, Ravenswood 38: McKennan Hall and Erin Ryan each tossed in 19 points as Ripley rolled past visiting Ravenswood.
Hall added nine rebounds and six assists, while Ryan doled out five assists. Also for Ripley (11-3), Abby Eastman added 14 points and 10 boards and Sophia Nichols tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
Hadleigh McGoskey registered a game-high 24 points to pace the Red Devils (7-5).
Webster County 76, Roane County 39: Sydney Baird racked up 27 points as the Highlanders cruised to a home win.
Hannah Wayne scored 20 points for Webster and Josie Mathis chipped in 14. The Highlanders outscored Roane County 21-9 in the final period to pull away.
Faith Mason led the Raiders (11-5) with 12 points.
Clay County 47, Calhoun County 30: Paris Williams fired in 18 points to power the Panthers past visiting Calhoun County.
Also for Clay (5-9), Evie Young scored 12 points and Ilyauna Evans added 10.
Abby Waldron and Ashlyn Boak led Calhoun with eight points apiece.
Elk Valley Christian 57, Victory Baptist Academy 35: Kaitlyn Swor poured in 18 points to lead Elk Valley to a home win.
Carlee Burdette chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds for Elk Valley (11-3), which jumped out to a 18-0 lead after the first quarter.
Evie Dylan led Victory Baptist (4-4) with 11 points.