Nasjaih Jones exploded for 25 points as South Charleston took down visiting Parkersburg 63-47 to earn its fifth straight win on Friday.

Bryson Smith added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Black Eagles (7-3) and Peyton Brown fired in 15 points. South Charleston trailed 29-26 at halftime, but outscored the Big Reds 19-5 in the third quarter to get the win.

