St. Albans forced overtime late and outlasted Riverside in the extra session for a 57-50 boys basketball win Saturday in Quincy.
Drew Reed and Jaden Clark both tallied 17 points for the Red Dragons (5-1). Peyton Foreman led Riverside with 17 points and Brayden Ward added 14 points.
Parkersburg 87, Hurricane 63: Bryson Singer and Josh Kopec had double-doubles in leading the Big Reds to the comfortable home win.
Singer scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Kopec added 16 points and 13 boards for Parkersburg (3-4). Dillon Tingler tallied 18 points for Hurricane, followed right behind by Nas’Jaih Jones with 17.
Ravenswood 65, Roane County 43: Matthew Carte poured in 29 points and the Red Devils led by 22 at halftime in cruising to the road win.
Beau Bennett added 10 points for Ravenswood (7-1). Shaun Caldwell paced Ravenswood (5-3) with 12 points.
Greenbrier East 81, Greenbrier West 68: The Spartans used a big first half, leading by 18 at halftime to earn the home win.
Aaron Griffith led Greenbrier East with 19 points, followed by Adam Seams with 18. Chase McClung tossed in a game-high 22 points for Greenbrier West and Brayden McClung added 15 points.
Girls basketball
Wayne 69, Chapmanville 33: The Class AAA No. 5-ranked Pioneers placed four players in double digits in scoring to improve to 6-2. Jasmine Tabor led the way for Wayne with 16 points, Laniegh Brookes tossed while Brooke Adkins added 12 and Mikayla Stacy pitched in 11 points.
Chapmanville (3-5) was led by sophomore Jaiden Mahon’s nine points.
Webster County 55, Tug Valley 49: Sydney Baird fired in 25 points and went 11 for 11 from the foul line in the road win for the Highlanders.
Holly Perrine added 16 points for Webster County (7-2). Kaylea Baisden scored 13 points for Tug Valley and Autumn Hall chipped in 12.