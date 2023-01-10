Chance Hartwell had 17 points to help St. Albans overcome an early deficit and earn a 57-44 prep boys basketball home win Tuesday over Hurricane.
Jaden Clark fired in 14 points for the Red Dragons, who trailed 12-4 after the first period but outscored the Redskins 41-21 in the second half.
Carson O'Dell led Hurricane with 11 points and Mondrell Dean donated 10.
Ripley 70, Parkersburg 62: Luke Johnson posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds as Ripley held off visiting Parkersburg.
Brady Anderson added 17 points, nine boards and four assists for the Vikings, and Isaiah Casto collected 10 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
Austin Fleming fired in 26 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the Big Reds, while Quayvon Cyrus tacked on 13 points and Nathan Rodriguez 11.
Ravenswood 54, Ritchie County 45: Matthew Carte collected 20 points and 13 rebounds to guide Ravenswood to a home win. Drew Hunt had 10 points for the Red Devils (7-3), who jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter.
Ethan Haught pumped in a game-high 25 points and and added five steals to lead the Rebels (5-4).
Tug Valley 88, Sherman 55: Tug Valley scored at least 20 points in each quarter and used four double-figure scorers to put away the visiting Tide.
Joey Gollihue and Parker Davis each dropped in 16 points to pace the Panthers, while Ashton Advis added 14 points and Kaden Hale had 13.
Andrew Simpson led Sherman with 14 points, Logan Baldwin added 13 and Gage Halstead had 10.
Girls
Charleston Catholic 58, Buffalo 28: Aurelia Kirby fired in 15 points as the Irish cruised to a road win. Claire Mullen tacked on 11 points and Mary Rushworth added 10 for Catholic (6-3), which outscored Buffalo 26-7 in the second quarter to pull away.
Anna Boggess led the Bison with 14 points.
Herbert Hoover 51, Clay County 29: Taylor Ray netted 13 points help host Herbert Hoover put away the Panthers. Brianna Buckley chipped in 11 points and Regan Geary added 10 for the Huskies (3-9).
Ilyauna Evans netted 19 points to lead Clay (4-7).
Cross Lanes Christian 50, Sherman 25: Bayleigh Velepec scored 14 points to lead the Warriors to a road win.
Eliza Bacchus and Kiersten Edge each added 11 points for Cross Lanes (4-4). Annika Roop led the Tide with 11 points.
Monday's girls game
Roane County 83, South Harrison 46: Faith Mason poured in 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Roane County rolled to a road win.
Paige Mealy connected on six 3-pointers for 18 points for the Raiders (10-2) and Cam Schafer added 10 points. Roane County made 15 treys on the evening, including eight in the first quarter.
For South Harrison, Hope Woods scored 15 points, while Halle Bland tacked on 12 and Regan Rudder 11.