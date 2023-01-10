Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chance Hartwell had 17 points to help St. Albans overcome an early deficit and earn a 57-44 prep boys basketball home win Tuesday over Hurricane.

Jaden Clark fired in 14 points for the Red Dragons, who trailed 12-4 after the first period but outscored the Redskins 41-21 in the second half.

