Nitro trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter, but hit nine out of 10 free throws down the stretch to earn the 58-55 come-from-behind home win against Hurricane in boys regular-season basketball on Tuesday.
It marked the fifth straight win for the Wildcats (13-3), who are ranked No. 4 in the state Class AAA poll.
Bryce Myers led Nitro with 17 points, Kolton Painter added 14, Trevor Lowe chipped in 13 and Joseph Udoh grabbed 14 rebounds.
Nas'jaih Jones scored a game-high 19 points for Hurricane (6-10), Dillon Tingler contributed 12 points and Elijah Crompton 10. The Redskins had won four of their last five games.
Buffalo 74, Wayne 42: The Bison led by 15 points at halftime and outscored the Pioneers by 15 in the third quarter to earn the home win.
Ian Thompson paced Buffalo (7-7) with 17 points and David Whittington added 13 points and Alec Hanshaw 10. Brian Sansom scored a game-high 19 points for Wayne (3-10).
Ripley 67, Ravenswood 50: Luke Johnson had 17 points and five assists as the host Vikings won the battle of Jackson County. Also for Ripley (7-9), Cade Goode and Brady Anderson each scored 13 points and Joey Ramsey 11.
The Red Devils (10-6) were led by 16 points from Matthew Carte and 11 from Logan Alfred. Ripley led 26-25 at halftime.
Tolsia 88, Point Pleasant 77: Jesse Muncy tallied 27 points and the Rebels had three players score at least 20 points in the road win.
Tyler Johnson and Austin Salmons both netted 20 points for Tolsia (8-4). Hunter Bush poured in a game-high 35 points for Point Pleasant (8-10) and Eric Chapman added 18 points.
Girls
Webster County 100, Meadow Bridge 26: Sydney Baird poured in 33 points and the top-seeded Highlanders earned the comfortable home win in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Hannah Cutlip added 20 points and Holly Perrine chipped in 13 for Webster (12-2). Jenna Gladwell scored nine points to lead the Wildcats.
Webster hosts second seed Richwood in the sectional final Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tug Valley 71, Van 15: The Panthers jumped out to a 27-2 advantage in the first quarter in rolling to the win in Class A Region 4 Section 1 at Logan.
Makayla May led top-seeded Tug Valley with 17 points and Kaylea Baisden added 16 points. Emma Wilcox had eight points for No. 4 seed Van. The Panthers advance to the sectional final.
Tolsia 66, Sherman 51: Selena Browning scored 16 points to lead the second-seeded Rebels to the win in Class A Region 4 Section 1 at Logan.
Julie Boone added 15 points for Tolsia. Caraline Nelson scored a game-high 20 points for No. 3 seed Sherman and Hailea Skeens contributed 15 points. The Rebels play Tug Valley for the sectional title.