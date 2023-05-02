Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DSC_0176.JPG
Logan coach Zach Green watches the action during the Wildcats’ regional co-final game at Ripley last season.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

After seven seasons, Logan boys basketball coach Zach Green announced his resignation on Tuesday.

The next Logan County school board meeting will mark the point where Green’s resignation is official.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

