After seven seasons, Logan boys basketball coach Zach Green announced his resignation on Tuesday.
The next Logan County school board meeting will mark the point where Green’s resignation is official.
Green took over the Wildcats in 2016 and led them to a 116-52 record. In his seven years at the helm, Logan twice had 20 or more wins. Logan captured two sectional titles in 2021 and 2022 under Green, and the Wildcats played for five regional championships in his tenure.
He led the Wildcats to one state tournament appearance, in the 2022 campaign, Logan’s first appearance in Charleston since 2012, which ended with a 65-63 loss to Scott in the Class AA quarterfinals.
“It is with a heavy heart that I would like to announce my resignation as the Head Basketball Coach at Logan High School,” Green said in a Facebook post on April 25.
“A decision that truly was one of the most difficult I have ever made. But, for the first time in my life, my dreams and ambitions are outside of the game of basketball.”
The Wildcats dealt with a rash of injuries to key players last season, but Logan still made it to a regional co-final before falling 78-66 at Ripley on March 8.
“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity that I had at Logan High and I will always cherish my time here,” Green said in his Facebook post. “The memories we created over the past seven years have been some of the best of my life. On top of that, I have made a special bond with a group of young men that will last a lifetime. A bond that was more important to me than any win or loss.”
Green played at Logan for coach Mark Hatcher in 2003-04 and served as an assistant coach under Hatcher for five seasons.
