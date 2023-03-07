RAVENSWOOD -- After losing to Poca in last year's state tournament and in each of their last two regular-season meetings, Ravenswood's players had "had enough," according to coach Mick Price.
The difference was evident Tuesday night as the Red Devils held on to down the Dots 42-39 in the Class AA Region 4 co-finals in front of a raucous crowd at The Pit.
The win sends Ravenswood (19-5) into next week's state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, where it will carry the No. 6 seed and meet up with No. 3 seed Chapmanville at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
Senior Matthew Carte led the Red Devils with 21 points and five rebounds, and he and his teammates clamped down on the Dot shooters. Ravenswood held Poca scoreless in the first quarter and built an 11-point lead in the third period.
Still, Poca shaved its deficit to three points three times in the fourth quarter. A three-point play by Logan Alfred with 4.2 seconds left served to seal the deal for Ravenswood.
"I thought our defense was outstanding, especially in that first quarter," Price said. "They bought into what we needed to do tonight. The last time we saw them [a 53-39 loss], they made plays and we didn't do what we needed to do. Tonight, we did it defensively and offensively to try and keep it going."
Ravenswood led 5-0 after one quarter and 17-10 at halftime as defense reigned. Poca was 0 of 3 shooting with five turnovers in the opening period alone. The offenses loosened up in the second half, but the Red Devils had an answer every time Poca threatened.
Carte scored nine of his 21 points in the final quarter and Ravenswood missed just two of its nine free throws in the final 54 seconds to maintain a cushion.
Kambel Meeks, who led Poca with 15 points, sank a pull-up 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds remaining to bring the Dots within 39-36, prompting a timeout to set up their defense.
Ravenswood solved the situation when inbounder Beau Bennett ran the baseline and heaved a long pass downcourt to Alfred, who sailed in for a layup while being fouled. His three-point play made it 42-36 and offset three late free throws by Meeks.
"Really proud of our seniors," Price said. "They wanted to get back to the state tournament. ... We worked really hard and carried out the game plan, and now they get to go to Charleston to play.
"We knew Poca beat us last year and this year, and our kids just decided that was it. That's enough."
Ravenswood shadowed Poca's perimeter players, especially Cole Godish, who leads the Dots in 3-point goals. Godish was able to get off just one total shot through the first three quarters and only managed to make one long ball, going 1 of 3.
"Ravenswood did a good job of taking him away," Poca coach Allen Osborne said. "We didn't get many open looks. You've got to give Ravenswood credit. They really played well defensively, and we didn't get anything easy."
Poca went 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, making it more difficult to rally after falling behind 27-16 in the third quarter.
"We played matchup," Price said, noting that Drew Hunt, Noah Dawson and Bennett switched defensive assignments on Godish. "Sometimes we were in man, sometimes we were in zone. We've been working on that throughout the year and we haven't used it a whole lot.
"The first time we played Poca, we played them man to man simply because we weren't very good at [the matchup]. But we knew if we don't play it and get better at it against good teams, how are we ever going to be good at it? We knew they were going to run us around picks and rolls, and that's what we were going to have to do."
Dawson, Alfred and Hunt each tallied seven points for Ravenswood. Jordan Wolfe was 4 of 4 shooting for eight points for Poca, which led 21-16 in rebounding but committed 12 turnovers to the Red Devils' seven.
"We made some mental mistakes," Osborne said. "We were never an offensive juggernaut all year, but I thought our defense kept us in the game tonight and gave us a chance. Even in the fourth quarter, I thought we had a chance. We just couldn't get anything established offensively. We ran just about everything in the playbook. Just couldn't get it done."
Price was glad to have a player as reliable as Carte to lean on, especially at crunch time.
"Matthew has done a really good job this year," Price said, "and played at a pretty high level. He's had to help lead these guys.
"He has the ability to score inside, in the midrange and at the top. And he's got great eyes; he can assist the ball. I knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on him tonight, and he did a good job getting the ball to guys and we made shots off his assists."
Tuesday's game matched two of the winningest active coaches in the state in Ravenswood's Price (738) and Poca's Osborne (719). They trail only Martinsburg's Dave Rogers, who has 824 career victories.