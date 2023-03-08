Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Even when you've been there before — and George Washington certainly has — it never gets old to get to the state tournament.

The host Patriots shrugged off some early ball-handling adventures Wednesday night to capture a 72-51 victory against Princeton in the Class AAAA Region 4 co-finals and secure a berth in next week's big show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

