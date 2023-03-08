Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Herbert Hoover Huskies lit up the scoreboard from long range in a dazzling display of 3-point shooting in a 79-60 win over a young but intense PikeView Panthers team to win a Class AAA Region 3 co-final matchup at the South Charleston Community Center on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Huskies advanced for the third consecutive season to the state tournament next week at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Stories you might like

Tags