The Herbert Hoover Huskies lit up the scoreboard from long range in a dazzling display of 3-point shooting in a 79-60 win over a young but intense PikeView Panthers team to win a Class AAA Region 3 co-final matchup at the South Charleston Community Center on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Huskies advanced for the third consecutive season to the state tournament next week at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Huskies (18-6) came into the contest having beaten Lewis County on Friday 67-45 on a combined 41 points from senior Eli Robertson and sophomore Dane Hatfield. However, against PikeView’s zone defense, the Huskies had to rely on their role players as point guard Donovan Brown hit seven 3-point shots. He scored 18 points in the first quarter alone and finished with 26 points.
“He has all the confidence in the world. I couldn’t be happier for him,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said of Brown. “I’m glad my guys stepped up and answered the call tonight. We’re going to the states for the third time in a row and we’re all pretty excited.”
Robertson, who last month topped Herbert Hoover’s longstanding career scoring record, set in 1969, and Hatfield were basically shut down, having just a combined four points in the first half. But in the second half, they both came to life as Robertson heated up for 16 points while Hatfield added eight.
PikeView (11-14) came into the contest having struggled in its last game against powerhouse Shady Spring, but managed to stay close using the inside play of tall center David Thomas. He finished with 19 points and nearly half of the Panthers’ rebounds early in the game.
“It’s an Achilles’ heel to gamble on the 3-point shot, and their kid [Brown] hit those shots. We contained their two main scoring threats, but the other two guards stepped in and hit the shots that you ask your role players to make,” Panthers coach Colton Thompson said. “We had some size, but they were aggressive on the boards in the second half and controlled the ball.”
Despite PikeView’s slight advantage in size, the story of the night was Hoover’s tandem of Brown and Camron Buckner hitting for a combined 12 3-point shots — 11 in the first half.
“They stayed in that defense,” Brown said, “and I was able to knock them down.”
Buckner scored 18 points and Robertson netted 19 for the Huskies.
The Panthers’ Drew Damewood contributed 11 points, while teammates Nathan Riffe and Braedon Harvey added 10 points each.