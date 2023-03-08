HUNTINGTON — With 5:05 left in the third period, Huntington High led St. Albans by 16 points at 50-34. With 6:20 left in the fourth, the Red Dragons had cut the deficit to six on a basket by Jayden Clark.
“It means we’ve got a chance,” St. Albans coach Dana Womack said.
“We have to play hard and find a way to win,” Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. “Pick up the energy.”
The Highlanders found that energy as Malik McNeely hit two straight baskets, followed by two from Jaylen Motley. McNeely added another to offset a 3-pointer by Chance Hartwell of St. Albans to restore the advantage to 60-47 with 1:59 left on the clock.
That surge paved the way for the Highlanders to hold off the Red Dragons, 66-50, in a Class AAAA Region 4 co-final Wednesday night at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium. The win sends Huntington to the state tournament next week in Charleston.
“Just trying to do my part to help the team,” McNeely said. “We’ve got so many scorers.”
Holmes said it a bit differently.
“Those were big hoops,” he said of the scores by McNeely and Motley.
McNeely is headed to his first state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Motley is making a return visit.
Motley finished with a game-high 28 points. The lefty knocked down five 3s. He had 11 points in the first period and 16 by halftime when the Highlanders led 32-23.
“My shooting’s been off lately,” Motley said. “I’ve been working on that a lot. Put up more in practice and it paid off.”
When the Red Dragons got within six, Motley said, it was time for the Highlanders to step up.
“Work as a team,” he said. “Work through this. We did. My last home game for Huntington High. It feels real good.”
Huntington (19-5) is the No. 4 seed for the state tournament and will play No. 5 South Charleston at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Morgantown is the No. 1 seed, George Washington No. 2, Parkersburg South No. 3, Hedgesville No. 6, Jefferson No. 7 and Bridgeport No. 8.
Mikey Johnson added 13 points for the Highlanders and McNeely totaled 11.
Hartwell led the Red Dragons (13-12) with 23 points. He kept them hanging around with five treys. Clark totaled 17.
“We got down five early and had to fight back,” Womack said. “It was hard to keep the momentum. We made some bad decisions and didn’t play defense like we wanted.”
“Get a hand out!” Holmes would plead with his team on guarding Hartwell. “He can shoot!”
St. Albans got within 10 at 60-50 with 1:50 left, but the Highlanders scored the final six points to secure a trip to Charleston.
“I thought we could make a run,” Motley said, thinking back to the start of the season until now. “Play hard as a team. We had the talent.”
Holmes said when Motley’s on from behind the arc, the offense becomes more difficult to defend.
“He opens up the floor,” Holmes said. “You can’t help out as much.
“Toward the end of the season, this team became more cohesive. We go back to work now and get ready for state.”
Womack said Hartwell stepped up as usual. The deficit just proved to be too big.
“He’s done that all year,” Womack said of Hartwell. “He does it for us on both ends of the floor. We just dug a hole that was too deep. I hoped we’d have energy in the fourth period and I think we did. I asked the kids to give it all they’ve got, leave it all on the court. They did. We win with class, we lose with class.”