For the most part this season, the South Charleston boys basketball team has resembled the old TV series “Alias Smith and Jones,” as the Black Eagles leaned heavily on senior guards Bryson Smith and Nas’jaih Jones.
But in a pressure postseason situation Tuesday night, some new names popped up on the billing.
Peyton Brown dropped in 16 points and forwards Christian Goebel and Roman Kellum came up with key contributions, ushering the Black Eagles to a 61-49 victory over Capital in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals at the South Charleston Community Center.
The win sends SC (17-6) into Friday’s sectional final at top-seeded George Washington and ensures the Black Eagles a spot in next week’s regionals. The loser of Friday’s sectional final is not eliminated, but must go on the road to try and qualify for the state tournament.
The Patriots beat Riverside 62-47 on The Hill on Tuesday night.
Jones turned in 19 points and Smith added a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) for South Charleston, but they got enough support from their teammates to get the job done and sweep their season series against the Cougars, three games to none.
“That’s when we’re really good,” SC coach Josh Daniel said, “when we’ve got balanced scoring. They did a good job of trying to take away Nas’jaih and Bryson, and both of those guys did a good job. But Peyton Brown making some shots, Roman Kellum making some shots and Christian had a good second half ... so they did a really good job.
“Total team effort and super proud of them. I thought we played with a lot of poise tonight. I don’t think they got rattled, and that’s what you do when you’ve got two senior guards out there.”
SC surged into a 25-10 lead midway into the second quarter and was still ahead at halftime 31-21. But Capital (8-13) overcame some early miscues to work right back into contention.
Seven quick points by the Cougars — five of them from guard Taeshaun Hines — allowed them to pull within 33-28, forcing Daniel to take a timeout with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
SC bumped the advantage back to 12 by the end of the third period, but Capital shaved it to 52-46 on another Hines 3-pointer off a feed from De’Mahjae Clark with 5:12 remaining in the game.
The Black Eagles went into a spread offense with about 2½ minutes to go and Capital didn’t have enough chances to get closer. SC went 7 of 8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter to ice the decision.
Capital coach Matt Greene noted that his team fell behind early in large part because it let the Black Eagles sprint down the floor for easy transition baskets, several of them right after Cougar scores.
“When you’re not totally locked in,” Greene said, “and you miss your rotations and you’re not rotating back to the rim ... I don’t know how many points they had, but I guarantee they had double-figure points on leakouts and us not being back — and that’s the difference in the game.”
Capital also got balanced scoring, as Sha’lik Hampton had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Elijah Bennett came off the bench to score 11 points and Clark contributed 10 points and six rebounds as the Cougars led 31-27 off the boards.
However, Greene was disappointed that some old issues came to the fore again on Tuesday.
“That’s unfortunately how the season went for us,” Greene said. “We were still inconsistent through the year. We didn’t generate the halves we needed to put a full game together. We played in spurts and showed what we could do in spurts, but unfortunately that wasn’t enough.”
Kellum and Goebel each had six points and three rebounds for SC and Goebel chipped in a couple of nice assists and Kellum a pair of blocked shots. Brown hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor and went 2 of 3 from long range.
South Charleston now turns its attention to neighboring rival GW, which split a pair of regular-season games with the Black Eagles.
“It’s going to be, I’m sure, a close game like it always is,” Daniel said. “You always say this time of year, usually the team that makes the least amount of mistakes [will win]. I don’t think anybody’s tricking anybody. They know us as well as we know them. So it’s sure to be a fun game.
“But we had to get this one tonight. There’s no pressure because we’re going there, they’re the No. 1 seed, but no matter what happens, we still get a shot [in the regionals]. So you can play a little bit more relaxed. The pressure kind of goes off.”