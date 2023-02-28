Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

south charleston capital boys basketball
Capital’s Sha’lik Hampton holds the ball at the top of the key as South Charleston’s Roman Kellum gets in a defensive stance.

 Rick Ryan | For the Gazette-Mail

For the most part this season, the South Charleston boys basketball team has resembled the old TV series “Alias Smith and Jones,” as the Black Eagles leaned heavily on senior guards Bryson Smith and Nas’jaih Jones.

But in a pressure postseason situation Tuesday night, some new names popped up on the billing.

