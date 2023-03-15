Most high school basketball teams dream of allowing six second-half points on any given night.
Charleston Catholic's boys did exactly that in a Class AA state tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The No. 4 Irish outscored No. 5 South Harrison 28-6 in the final 16 minutes as Catholic knocked off the Hawks 46-30 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Irish will be playing on St. Patrick's Day as they move on to the Class AA semifinal round and will face No. 1 Williamstown at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
Williamstown defeated Trinity Christian 81-40 in its Wednesday quarterfinal.
Catholic (21-5) was outscored 15-7 in the first quarter, but the Irish were better on offense for the last three quarters, outscoring the Hawks 39-15 in the final 24 minutes.
"Congratulations to South Harrison on a good year," Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles said. "They're a great team and have a lot of big-time players. I have a lot of respect for what they did this year. I think double-A is kind of loaded and that was a fun game to be part of.
"I'm still a little lost for words. I'm super-proud of my guys. What they did in they did in that second half was amazing to me."
In Catholic's Region 4 co-final against Wirt County on March 3, the Tigers didn't score in the first quarter allowing Catholic to jump out to an 18-0 lead that it never surrendered on its way to a state tournament berth.
It was more of the same on Wednesday.
"In the regional we held Wirt County 18-0 in the first quarter," Moles said. "What they did in the second half allowing six total points, every possession was locked in."
South Harrison’s (23-3) Corey Boulden averaged 23.6 points per game for the Hawks this season, but Catholic held Boulden to seven points as he was 2 of 11 from the field and 1 of 9 from distance.
South Harrison made 3 of 18 second-half field-goal attempts. The Hawks were 11 of 37 overall (29.7%) as a team.
"It's Jayallen Tuner," Moles said of his junior who was assigned to Boulden on defense. "He's the real deal. There's some things you can't teach. As a coach I get too much credit for Jayallen and our guys locking in. We always know as good as Corey is, we have to try to slow him down."
"They guarded really well," Boulden said. "They were closing out the lanes and finding every hole that we saw. They took it away."
Catholic forced 16 turnovers and scored 21 points off them. Catholic turned the ball over eight times and South Harrison scored two points off those eight turnovers. Max Wilcox and Turner were disruptive on defense as they combined for nine steals.
"We haven't been a team all season long that has turned the ball over a whole lot," South Harrison coach Tom Sears said. "We had 16 turnovers. It's uncharacteristic. We talked about coming in that we needed to get somewhere between eight to 12 points off turnovers so we could generate some easier offense. I thought in the first half we did a good job of getting some contact. We were not able to do that in the second half at all."
South Harrison forced eight Catholic turnovers and scored two points off them.
Turner led the Irish on offense. He was 4 of 9 from the field and 10 of 12 from the line for a game-high 18 points.
South Harrison was the better team in the first half. The Hawks took a 24-18 lead into the locker room, got a bucket 45 seconds into the second half to lead 26-18 and Moles called a timeout.
Catholic allowed four points the rest of the game after that timeout.
"I was a little frustrated because we were supposed to run a play out of halftime and we didn't run it," Moles said about the timeout. "My guys said it wasn't there and I trust my guys but at the same time I wanted to run a play and we didn't run it and gave up an easy layup. I didn't like what I saw. I asked them "What are you afraid of? Just go for it. They did that. They went for it alright. It was just an amazing second half."
It seemed like the momentum truly swung when Turner took a feed from Gio Cinco for an alley-oop right in front of the Catholic student section. That dunk gave the Irish a 31-28 lead. On the prior play, Turner gave Catholic a 29-28 lead with two made free throws. That was Catholic's first lead of the game.
"I think that was a big momentum change for us," Turner said of the dunk. "That energy spread to everyone on the team and we took that and continued to be successful."
Kelan Swan had a big night, going 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 2 from distance as he scored 11 points.
The Irish were 16 of 24 from the free throw line and Catholic won by 16 points.
Foul trouble plagued the Hawks as South Harrison's starters committed 16 of 18 total personal fouls. Boulden finished the game with four fouls, Caden Davis fouled out and Austin Peck committed three fouls.
Both teams tallied 28 rebounds. Freshman Zaden Ranson grabbed 11 boards in his state tournament debut for the Irish. Seth Kilmas had 12 rebounds for the Hawks.
Noah Burnside led South Harrison with 12 points.
Catholic has a day to prepare for undefeated Williamstown (25-0).
"We'd take a week but we'll take what we can get," Moles said. "Williamstown is the real deal. They're loaded and have a lot of talent and a lot of shooting. They're big, they're strong. I like the way they play basketball. They're big, they can guard. We've gotta come ready to play and hopefully we can hold them to six points in the second half."
Williamstown has three players who average 12 or more points per game but the Yellowjackets are led by Parker Schramm (15.7). Schramm scored 26 points against Trinity on Wednesday.