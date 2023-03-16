Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Elkins ended Ripley's boys basketball state tournament run Thursday morning with a 60-49 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals.

Vikings coach Derek Mullins said Ripley had not played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center since 1996, and it practiced on West Virginia State’s home floor to help adjust to the state tournament arena.

Stories you might like