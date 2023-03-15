Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapmanville vs Ravenswood
Chapmanville’s Sal Dean tries to dribble past Ravenswood’s Noah Dawson during a Class AA prep boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Chapmanville defeated Ravenswood 49-43 in a Class AA prep boys state tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The Tigers advance to one of Friday’s Class AA state semifinals to face Bluefield.

