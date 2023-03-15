Chapmanville defeated Ravenswood 49-43 in a Class AA prep boys state tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Tigers advance to one of Friday’s Class AA state semifinals to face Bluefield.
A Sal Dean tip-in with 18 seconds left in the frame propelled the Tigers to a 14-5 lead after one period.
Down 30-18 at halftime, Ravenswood pulled to within 45-42 with 59 seconds left, but four huge free throws from Isaiah Smith put it away for Chapmanville.
Dean had a double-double to lead the Tigers with 14 points and 13 rebounds, along with four steals, two assists and two blocks.
“I thought we started really good, and I think our pressure bothered Ravenswood early,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “I thought they did a very good job in the second half of kind of controlling the tempo and taking away all the things we were doing in the first half.”
RAVENSWOOD 5 13 16 9 — 43: M.Carte 15, D.Hunt 8, N.Dawson 7, L.Alfred 7, B.Bennett 6.
CHAPMANVILLE 14 16 11 8 — 49: S.Dean 14, Z.Blevins 14, B.Dalton 12, I.Smith 9.
TUG VALLEY 63, WAHAMA 45: The No. 2 seed Panthers overcame a cold-shooting first half and stormed back from a halftime deficit to advance to the Class A semifinals.
Tug Valley couldn’t buy a bucket in the second quarter, shooting 2 for 13 from the floor, while Wahama found its groove, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range to lead 27-22 at halftime.
However, the Panthers started the third period on a blistering 19-2 run and entered the fourth ahead 47-34 lead after a layup by Joey Gollihue.
Wahama never got closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter. Tug Valley outscored the White Falcons 41-18 in the second half.
“Sometimes in the first half we let our offense dictate our defense,” Panthers coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “Then once the second half started and we started making a few shots, our defense picked up a bit. They started feeling good about themselves. And that’s what they are capable of.”
Braydun Ferris, a freshman, paced Tug Valley with 22 points. Gollihue, who was 0 for 9 from the floor at the half, finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and a rim-rattling slam. Parker Davis scored 13 points.
Josiah Lloyd was the lone White Falcon in double figures, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
WAHAMA 6 21 7 11 — 45: J.Lloyd 10, S.VanMatre 9, B.Zuspan 7, E.Rickard 7, E.Gray 7, A.Hardwick 5.
TUG VALLEY 13 9 25 16 — 63: B.Ferris 22, J.Gollihue 13, P.Davis 13, A.Davis 6, B.Marcum 6, J.Wagoner 3.
BLUEFIELD 76, WHEELING CENTRAL 68: The Beavers held off Wheeling Central Catholic in the Class AA quarterfinals to advance to face Chapmanville on Friday night.
Bluefield got out to a quick 13-2 lead, but a 6-3 run by the Maroon Knights made it a 16-8 contest after the first quarter.
The Beavers led 47-30 with 2:45 left in the third period and went on a 10-0 run to lead 57-30 at the 1:15 mark of the third quarter. Wheeling Central came back to within six points at 74-68 with 20 seconds left in the fourth, but the Maroon Knights’ rally fell a bit short.
Caleb Fuller (21 points), William Looney (17), R.J. Hairston (13), Kam’Ron Gore (12) and Sencere Fields (11) all scored in double figures for the Beavers. Quinton Burlenski led Wheeling Central Catholic with 18 points.
“Very happy to be here; very happy to advance today,” Bluefield coach Buster Large said. “I thought these young men came up here and played well. They were relaxed. They were well-prepared by our coaches.”
WHEELING CENTRAL 8 9 21 30 — 68: Q.Burlenski 18, T.Anthony 17, E.Dean 11, M.Olejasz 8, J.Ratcliffe 6, T.Dean 6, I.Schmitt 2.
BLUEFIELD 16 18 24 18 — 76: C.Fuller 21, W.Looney 17, R.J.Hairston 13, K.Gore 12, S.Fields 11, J.Smith 2.
TUCKER COUNTY 77, EAST HARDY 51: The Mountain Lions made quick work of the Cougars in a Class A quarterfinal, getting out to a quick 15-5 edge and leading 25-10 after the first quarter.
East Hardy cut its deficit to six points at 30-24 with 1:16 left until halftime, but Tucker County built its advantage to 25 points at 59-34 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
Trevan Bonner led the Mountain Lions with 17 points, while Levi Bennett tallied 14. Dominick Mullenax added 12 points to the scoresheet, and Ashton Lycliter also reached double figures for Tucker County with 10 points.
Dawson Price led East Hardy with 15 points.
“First quarter went like we thought it would,” Mountain Lions coach Daniel Helmick said. “Just got to take care of the ball. If we take care of the ball, we’re pretty good.”
EAST HARDY 10 17 9 15 — 51: D.Price 15, J.W.Teets 14, N.Smith 11, J.Teets 4, E.Hamilton 4, A.Haslacker 3.
TUCKER COUNTY 25 11 23 18 — 77: T.Bonner 17, L.Bennett 14, G.Wilfong 12, A.Lycliter 10, M.Anderson 9, E.Rosenau 6, O.Knotts 5, D.Mullenax 4.
WILLIAMSTOWN 81, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 40: When the top-seeded Yellowjackets got out to an 11-0 lead to start their Class AA quarterfinal, they kept their feet on the gas pedal for the rest of the game.
Parker Schramm was Williamstown’s leading scorer, going 10 of 17 overall and 6 of 11 from distance for 26 points. He was one of 11 Yellowjackets (25-0) to score and the only one in double figures.
Trinity (14-12) was led in scoring by Carter Hartsock, who was 5 of 14 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line for 14 points.
Williamstown was dominant on defense, causing 24 Warrior turnovers and scoring 30 points off them.
Williamstown was 34 of 70 (48.6%) as a team from the floor, while Trinity went 15 of 46 (32.6%).
“I thought we got off to a really good start today,” Williamstown coach Scott Sauro said. “It was a little bit of a concern of ours as a coaching staff because we didn’t make it here last year. We got upset. We didn’t have a lot of guys who had state tournament experience. For us to get off to a pretty good start helped calm some nerves for our guys.”
Williamstown attempted just two free throws, making both.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 4 18 7 11 — 40: Lucas 2, Adams 12, Teets 3, Hartsock 14, White 2, Lohmann 4, Hancox 3.
WILLIAMSTOWN 19 21 20 21 — 81: Schramm 26, Lynken 6, Irvin 8, Lemley 8, Ashley 3, Goodnow 3, Bryant 7, Bowyer 2, Wigal 6, Bunch 3, Hills 9.