Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Parkersburg South coach Mike Fallon said the Patriots’ 77-66 defeat of Hedgesville on Tuesday to open the WVSSAC boys basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center was not unlike a battle.

“You didn’t know what to expect,” Fallon said of the Eagles. “They were a difficult opening-round team to prepare for.”

Stories you might like

Tags