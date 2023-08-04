The Charleston Catholic boys soccer team has history on the brain heading into the 2023 season.
The Irish enter this season with a target on their back. They are looking to claim their third straight state title and eighth overall.
Charleston Catholic upended Point Pleasant in the Class AA-A state final, 3-1, in Beckley last November for its second consecutive title.
Joe Johns enters his third year as the Irish coach and there hasn't been any slowing down for the young skipper.
However, he said that it takes time to create a state championship team.
“It is staying in the moment and taking it day-by-day," Johns said. "The last two years have been special and we have been successful on the field. These kids were a part of those groups and know what it takes and the work that needs to be put in. More so, understanding that it is a new year and team. The same standards are there for us because of how we have set them up in what we have gone through. The standards and culture are high. Those are important things to keep us on the right path.”
Winning is certainly on the minds of all the Irish, especially senior midfielder Sam Delgra.
Delgra said that he is hungry for that third state title.
“I want us to win," Delgra said. "I do not want us to be scrapping games. I want us to win games by a lot. We have the boys to do it as a team.”
Teams are slowly piecing together effective ways of winning after a week into the fall sports season.
Johns and his staff wasted no time by identifying lineups, schemes and personalities with this year's team.
“We jumped straight into it," Johns said. "We try to encompass it all. It is a lot for the first few weeks. The first few days are more observing and assessing what you have and where things are, while making sure they are together, doing their team-building activities, talking to them about their individual and team goals and how those align and move forward. We have 14 or 15 days from Day One to the first game of the year. You have to jump straight into what your system and shape looks like and your philosophy.”
Charleston Catholic welcomes 10 seniors to this year's roster.
Johns believes this year's seniors can be as special as prior ones.
“They all mean something a little different," Johns said. "This one and the ones before have been a part of setting that culture and standard that we talk about daily. They have helped us get to that point. Those standards and culture align with what the school is all about. They mean a lot in that sense and continue that. They have been successful on the field. They are great kids with great work ethics. They have made us successful and placed us where we are. I hope they can continue that this year.”
Delgra has been able to learn and soak in information from former upperclassmen.
He said it is time to apply what he has learned.
“I have had upperclassmen that have been good and helped me over the years," Delgra said. "When I was younger, they always helped me. I had someone older than me help me out. It is learning from them.”
Johns said that he continues seeing Delgra grow each day.
“Sam is a great kid and phenomenal player," Johns said. "He works hard. He is very good technically and tactically understands. His confidence has grown.
"He works outside of our practices and away from us with his club and individual workouts to grow and develop as a soccer player. Him growing as a leader and teammate has been another area I have seen him grow.”
Charleston Catholic will kick off its season on Aug. 16 against Robert C. Byrd.
Johns understands the first few weeks will set the bar for the remainder of the season.
“The first few weeks will be important but things change throughout the season," Johns said. "It gives us a baseline of where we are at and finding out what the pros and cons are and improving each of those. It is important to get off to a good start to build confidence. These players, especially the senior class, have had some highs. In 2021, we got off to a rocky start in terms of where we were at and we had to fight our lows we had to fight through. Since then, it has all been on the up and those guys have been there.”