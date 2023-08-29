ONA — George Washington’s strategy was to Chipps away at Cabell Midland.
It worked, as Braden Chipps scored from 23 yards at 59:02 to give the Patriots (3-1) the only goal they needed in a 2-0 victory over Cabell Midland on Tuesday in high school boys soccer at the Castle.
The senior’s goal sparked GW, as Michael Luechauer followed with a score from 13 yards at 61:53 during a steady, hard rain.
George Washington came close to scoring three times late in a scoreless first half, none more so than when Knash Davis put ball in the net a split-second after time expired.
With 1:46 to go before intermission, Davis shot close to the goal, but the ball deflected off a Cabell Midland defender. With 1:08 left, Davis made a crossing pass to Caleb Carney, who shot just left of the goal.
Cabell Midland missed a breakaway opportunity in the 42nd minute, when Colin Morrison’s pass 15 yards in front of the goal barely eluded Yousef Baryun. Three minutes later, Carney raced toward a loose ball 12 yards from the goal, but Knights goalkeeper Connor Prichard deftly jumped on the ball to thwart the threat.
At 49:35, C.J. Knapper faced Prichard one-on-one from 10 yards and the keeper made the save.
At 52:48, Carney attempted another close shot that Prichard deflected over the crossbar, then at 57:08 bounced a shot off Carney’s chest and rebounded, only to see the keeper make another save. Brent Trethewey appeared headed for a goal in the 70th minute, but Prichard performed an athletic kick save.