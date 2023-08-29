Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — George Washington’s strategy was to Chipps away at Cabell Midland.

It worked, as Braden Chipps scored from 23 yards at 59:02 to give the Patriots (3-1) the only goal they needed in a 2-0 victory over Cabell Midland on Tuesday in high school boys soccer at the Castle.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

