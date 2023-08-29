South Charleston’s Jayden Bumpus (14) works the ball between Spring Valley’s Ryan Minigh (left) and Makiath Riddle (2) during a prep boys soccer match Tuesday at South Charleston’s Black Eagles Stadium.
Spring Valley’s Britton Pulley (4) slides his foot into the ball trying to get it away from South Charleston’s Jaylon Reese (26) causing Reese to fall and get injured on the play during a prep boys soccer match Tuesday at South Charleston’s Black Eagles Stadium.
South Charleston boys soccer had a rocky start through its first five games.
However, the Black Eagles picked up their first win of the season after holding off MSAC foe Spring Valley 4-1 on Tuesday at Black Eagles Stadium.
“First 40 minutes, we were the best team,” South Charleston coach Keith Bowles said. “We dominated and played our whole game on their end of the field. They got on top of us in the second half, so we couldn’t play what we wanted to. My boys kept me nervous. However, those two late goals helped.”
South Charleston had been outscored 17-1 in its first five games.
Bowles saw a different team Tuesday night than he did before, though.
“You look at our schedule and who we have played, we haven’t come away with results,” Bowles said. “It shows us that we are a good team and we need to play our game. When we get an opportunity to play our game, we are going to win the game.”
Spring Valley dropped to 0-3-1. The Timberwolves have now lost three straight after opening the season with a 1-1 tie against Riverside.
South Charleston’s four goals were the second-most by a Spring Valley opponent this season.
“Our intensity was a lot better this game,” Spring Valley coach Ron Bowen said. “We are coming along finally. We are young. We have to keep plugging away. We showed great brilliance and some lapses. We have to keep moving forward and focus, especially towards the end of the year. As long as we progress forward, we will get there. It is slow moving.”
South Charleston started the first 10 minutes aggressive. Freshman Julian Perez scored the game’s first goal at the 31:25 mark in the opening half after a corner kick hit off a Spring Valley defender.
“Can you believe he is a freshman?” Bowles asked rhetorically. “We can put him in any position on the field. He is level-headed and reads the game super well. He has a great dedication to games and practice, and team is second to none.”
Nearly 11 minutes later, the Timberwolves responded thanks to a straight-line goal by captain Adam Thomas, tying the game at one with 20:45 left in the half.
It wasn’t until 7:16 left in the half that SC’s Jarell Reese gave a beautiful pass to freshman Jayden Bumpus, giving the Black Eagles the lead at 2-1 heading into the break.
Bumpus netted his second goal on a penalty kick with 3:46 remaining.
Then, Reese put the nail in the coffin with a late goal with less than two seconds remaining.
Spring Valley goalkeeper Kyle Simerman had an impressive game with 13 saves.
“Kyle is coming along,” Bowen said. “He is a second-year keeper for us. He is doing well. He had been shelled the last few games. A lot of shots on him, but kept [it to] minimal goals. Two late goals went in, but it was not his making. Kyle is moving off the ball a lot better.”
South Charleston will travel to Capital for a date with the Cougars on Thursday. Spring Valley will make the trek back to Kanawha County and face George Washington on Thursday.
Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.