A New Year’s Eve video depicting a large crowd of people at The Greenbrier resort, many without masks and violating coronavirus social distancing guidelines has riled coaches, athletes and administrators.
The video was taken a day after Gov. Jim Justice, the owner of The Greenbrier, announced that all high school winter sports would be delayed to March 1.
“It’s just so hypocritical,” Spring Valley girls basketball coach Bo Miller said. “The governor is planning these big parties down at his place and not letting us get kids in the gym, kids that have met all the guidelines and done all of the right things. It’s crazy. The rich get to do what they want and us peasants have to abide by the rules.”
George Washington boys coach Rick Greene concurred.
“It’s typical of what he’s done all along,” Greene said. “Never have I seen anything that justifies what he’s doing. No one has yet showed me where [prep athletics] is the spike in the numbers. The spike is with people out in public bars, at parties, people going places, and then you have something at The Greenbrier that is probably making beaucoups money. I’m outraged, but there’s nothing you can do. He doesn’t care about the kids and that’s obvious.”
The Justice administration had not responded by press time to a request for comment.
The video was posted on the Twitter page of state Sen. William Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, who remarked on Twitter: “Partygoers rang in the new year last night at Governor Justice’s resort, with COVID protocols apparently optional. Meanwhile, the Governor won’t let high school sports begin until March 1. Kids continue to sacrifice while adults celebrate.”
The video shows a well-dressed crowd mingling and drinking in a ballroom, some people wearing masks and others not.
Justice, who also is the girls basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School, also announced that all elementary and middle school students would return to classrooms Jan. 19 with high school students in all counties but those at the highest risk levels, those coded red on the state’s color-coded map, returning for in-person learning. That could mean students filling classrooms but basketball, swimming and wrestling teams not permitted to meet, train, practice or play until March.
“[If things are so dangerous] then why are we sending kids back to school?” Morgantown High School girls coach and seventh-grade teacher Jason White said. “It’s not safe for me to be in a gym with 12 to 20 girls? My classroom is considerably confined. There’s no way to properly social distance that many kids in my classroom.
“On top of all that, as if this wasn’t rough enough, you see that [video] posted on social media. I’ve been saying all along, the only group that has restrictions in our state is a group of kids between the ages of 12 and 18. I don’t know how that makes any sense.”
White and the Mohigans are short distance from the state border of Pennsylvania, where winter sports are slated to resume Monday. Kentucky also is scheduled to resume Monday. Ohio winter sports started on their originally scheduled date of Nov. 25.
That’s a bitter pill to swallow for coaches in West Virginia, especially those near the border. That includes Ravenswood boys coach Mick Price, who is entering his 43rd year with the program.
“I don’t want to diminish the fact that there’s been deaths and the loss of jobs, I take that seriously, but what I don’t understand and I wish someone had the answer — what is it that Ohio doctors know that the doctors in West Virginia don’t know?” Price asked. “What are they doing in Ohio? What is it that Kentucky knows that our doctors in West Virginia don’t seem to? I would really like to know the answer to that.”
Some coaches have a theory. Justice’s Greenbrier East team lost two senior starters, including leading scorer Haley McClure and a third, promising junior guard Amya Damon, transferred to St. Joseph. Those departures could lead to a rebuilding season for a Spartans program that made the state tournament a year ago.
Also, Justice is involved in an ongoing lawsuit that would force the governor to live in Charleston, a couple hours away from his home in Lewisburg and from Greenbrier East’s campus in Fairlea.
“Here’s why he doesn’t want to do it and no one will say it publicly and we’ve kept the gloves off until now, but he lost [three] starters, practiced three days and shut it down,” Greene said. “He doesn’t want to coach and he loses a lawsuit where he has to stay in Charleston. He doesn’t even attempt to give anyone logical statistics or rationale as to why he’s doing it. I know that’s it in my heart. There’s no doubt. That makes more sense than what he’s doing. I think it’s a travesty.”
“My personal opinion is that he doesn’t want those [potential] losses on his record,” Nitro girls coach Pat Jones added. “I think that’s the main reason we’re not having a season. We started football a couple of weeks late and now basketball is three months late?”
Coaches also worry the move to March is going to present student-athletes with tough yet important decisions when and if play does begin. Most AAU basketball schedules start in April, and with those teams presenting opportunities to play in regional and national showcase events in front of college coaches, the fear is that many West Virginia high school athletes may opt out of the season altogether. Current Secondary School Activities Commission guidelines prohibit athletes from participating in a school and club sport simultaneously.
“Most other states are playing and their time to be done is when we’re going to start,” Fairmont Senior girls coach Corey Hines said. “Do you think AAU is going to wait on West Virginia? No. AAU starts in April, no matter what. Now do I tell a player who desires to play in college, ‘Hey, play these two weeks of high school basketball,’ because if you start in March, you’re not going to finish in May. If we’re not going to play, he should say it, ‘We’re not playing.’”
But more than decisions and lost time on the field, coaches are worried about the psychological ramifications of having a season promised and then delayed on multiple occasions.
“Disappointed,” GW girls coach and teacher Jamie LaMaster said. “It feels like a Band-Aid keeps getting pulled off slowly instead of just being ripped off.”
To coaches, it’s also about the possible example the New Year’s Eve video sets.
“All we want as West Virginians is transparency and consistency, that’s it,” Hines said. “It’s hard to say, ‘I don’t want you in the gym or to compete in an athletic setting, but I’m going to throw a party and still conduct my everyday business.’ The first thing I thought when I saw [the video] was, ‘Where is the consistency?’ That’s all we’re asking.
“It’s either serious or it’s not. I can’t tell my kids don’t do drugs but then they see me smoking a joint. Even if that would’ve been a choice I would make by my own personal beliefs, I can’t send that mixed message. Maybe he believes it’s more dangerous to play sports. Maybe he knows some things that we don’t have access to, but you can’t do this and not give us access.
“We have to do better. But I want the governor to know that I’m going to follow the guidelines he sets, but I also want him to follow the guidelines and the people around him need to follow the guidelines too. Please, make sure the people around you are doing the same thing.”