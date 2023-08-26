Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON -- Both winners in the Dutch Miller Classic high school division on Saturday finished second in the same event in 2022 and were ready to compete for the win this year.

Brayden Marshall, a senior from Winfield who is ranked first in Class AA, kept a great pace and out-sprinted Ty Steorts, a junior from Hurricane who is ranked first in Class AAA, on Saturday morning.

