Both George Washington’s and Woodrow Wilson’s boys and girls cross country teams advanced to the Class AAA cross country state meet, with the Woodrow Wilson girls winning the Region 3 team title and George Washington winning the boys crown.
In the Class AA-A regionals, Charleston Catholic won girls team honors, with Herbert Hoover and Clay County also moving on to states. The Irish boys team advanced as well, finishing fifth overall as Shady Spring took the win.
Charlotte McGinnis of the Flying Eagles won the girls AAA race with a time of 20:40.9, leading Collette Lindley (20:51.3) for a Woodrow Wilson 1-2 finish. Kara Edstrom (21:14.6) led a group of three qualifiers for the Patriots, finishing in third place, just ahead of Maya Schneider (4th, 21:16.5) and joined by Katherine Sutton (8th, 22:11.0).
In the AA-A race, Erin O’Sullivan won for PikeView with a time of 19:05.4, with Aubrie Custer coming in second for Charleston Catholic at 20:08.5, leading Gabbie Custer (4th, 21:38.46), Rachel Coffield (9th, 22:33.8), and Josie Kreitzer (12th, 22:56.5) to qualify for states. Alexa Hawkins (3rd, 21:11.5) and Cari Hively (6th, 22:03.43) will represent Herbert Hoover and Celina Humphrey from Clay County (10th, 22:37.49) also advanced.
On the boys side, in AAA, Trevor Carson led a Riverside 1-2 finish with a time of 16:47.9, followed by Trenton Green at 17:10.1. Maverick Thornton finished third (17:15.9) to lead four from George Washington qualifying for the state meet, joined by Nadeem Jones (4th, 17:16.7), Jared Martin (8th, 17:48.8), and Ian Wilson (10th, 18:02.9). St. Albans will be represented in the final by Tanner Ekstrom (5th, 17:19.1) and Noah Endres (7th, 17:47.3).
Hurricane girls win sectional: The Hurricane girls won the Class AAA Region 4 cross country championships at Ripley High School with a team score of 35 points, besting second-place Cabell Midland (53 points).
The Hurricane, Cabell Midland, and Parkersburg girls qualified for the state tournament. On the boys side, Cabell Midland won with a team score of 36 points. Hurricane and Parkersburg South also qualified for the state tourney.
Individually on the girls side, Audrey Hall, Asha Bora and Ada Thompson all qualified for the state meet for Hurricane. Wyatt Hanshaw came in first place for the Redskins for the boys and Dawson Haddox and Austin Casey also both qualified.
Winfield boys take regional: Winfield, Wayne and Williamstown got both boys and girls teams into states, as the Generals won the boys team honors and the Yellowjackets led the girls meet.
The boys race was won by Winfield’s Matthew Scheneberg with a time of 17:10.2, as the Generals took three of the top four spots and seven of the top 14 positions. Will Whaley (3rd, 17:51.3), Brian Middaugh (4th, 18:01.9), Jordon Thompson (7th, 18:33.5), Justin Legg (8th, 18:39.8), Isaiah Wikel (10th, 18:42.4) and Jacob Perry (14th, 18:55.3) all qualified from Winfield.
For the girls, Ella Hesson of Williamstown won with a time of 20:28.4, while Rachel Withrow finished second for Winfield in 20:46.2. Miriam Al-Zoubi (5th, 21:29.7), Ella Wikel (8th, 21:55.6) and Alana Roberts (9th, 22:04.9) also qualified for Winfield. Nitro will be represented in states by Patricia Ward, who finished 11th with a time of 22:16.7.