Chapmanville won the battle of debuts and got some rave reviews.
Junior quarterback Robert Cook ran for a pair of touchdowns — one a weaving 74-yarder when flushed out of the pocket — and the visiting Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage much of the way Friday night, stamping out a 28-7 victory against Sissonville at Joe Sawyers Field.
That allowed Zach Belcher to win his first game as Chapmanville coach, while Sissonville’s Jeremy Hairston, also coaching his initial game, took the loss.
The Tigers scored first on a beautifully designed halfback option pass of 18 yards from Austin Adkins to Andrew Topping and a bullish 3-yard run by Preston Kovach. Chapmanville held a 215-71 advantage in rushing yards, utilizing four ball carriers.
“We did a good on offense running the ball," Belcher said, “and [the running backs] all played a pivotal part in the offense. I thought we played great in the first half, then coach Hairston and his coaches did a good job making their halftime adjustments.
“I thought we stayed true to our game plan and still came out victorious."
Chapmanville, which churned out to a 21-0 halftime edge, managed to keep Sissonville’s potent passing duo of quarterback Ethan Taylor and wideout Jake Wiseman largely in check. Each led the Cardinal Conference last season: Taylor with 2,540 yards and 26 TD passes and Wiseman with 80 catches for 1,056 yards and 10 TDs.
Taylor completed 13 of 26 passes Friday for 119 yards, but was sacked four times. He scored Sissonville’s touchdown on a 1-yard run with 8:01 left in the game. Wiseman, who was dealing with leg cramps a bit, ended with eight catches for 84 yards.
Chapmanville’s Cook, who finished with 113 yards on 12 rushing attempts, had two of the game’s longest plays with runs of 49 and 74 yards. He also hit on 3 of 10 passes for 47 yards before sitting out the fourth quarter.
“We still ran our stuff," Belcher said. “I thought we looked good. We were in shape, and I thought our defense and offense played well.
“We’ve got 60 guys on our roster and we’re going to rotate guys in and out. Our defensive line’s got a lot of players that can play on Friday nights. Our goal is to keep rotating, keep fresh legs in there and grind out teams late in the game."
Kovach added 45 yards on eight carries for the Tigers and Adkins had 32 yards on six attempts.
Chapmanville led 21-0 at halftime, moving 26, 94 and 56 yards for its scores, getting touchdowns from three different players. The first was set up by a 39-yard return of the opening kickoff by Elijah Pridemore.
At the break, Cook had run seven times for 52 yards and a TD and completed 3 of 7 passes for 47 yards. Chapmanville outgained Sissonville 121-19 on the ground in the first half.
The Indians had a pair of promising drives in the first half. The first moved 65 yards in 11 plays, reaching the Tigers 6, highlighted by a 29-yard hookup from Ethan Taylor to Wiseman. However, Evan Taylor was tackled at the 6 on fourth-and-goal from the 8.
In the closing moments of the first half, Sissonville’s T.C. Walker fell on a muffed punt return by Chapmanville on the Tigers 43. But on fourth-and-2 from the 35, Ethan Taylor was sacked by Pridemore for a 3-yard loss.
“We made a few mistakes," Hairston said. “That’s part of it. There’s good plays and bad plays, and we unfortunately had a few more negative plays than positive plays. We’ve got to continue to work and grow. The second half was a lot better than the first, so we’re showing some improvement, and that’s all we can ask for."
Sissonville’s defense turned in three sacks, two by John Wheeler, and also got Walker’s fumble recovery. Chapmanville managed only three first downs in the second half.
“We have some guys that can play football," Hairston said. “We’ve got to execute, and us as coaches have got to do a better job of putting them in positions to be successful. That’s on us to clean up this week and move on to the next one."
The Tigers shaved the series deficit against their conference rival to 10-7.