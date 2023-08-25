Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapmanville won the battle of debuts and got some rave reviews.

Junior quarterback Robert Cook ran for a pair of touchdowns — one a weaving 74-yarder when flushed out of the pocket — and the visiting Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage much of the way Friday night, stamping out a 28-7 victory against Sissonville at Joe Sawyers Field.

