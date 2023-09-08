In seeking to turn their misfortunes around, the South Charleston Black Eagles gave their best effort but fell 63-0 to an improving Parkersburg Big Reds team in a Mountain State Athletic Conference battle at Black Eagle Stadium Friday night.
The luckless Black Eagles (0-3) came into the game trying to get a balance of passing and running in their offense, but it was a tall task without starting quarterback Jacob Wilson, who was out with a concussion.
The Big Red defense put on a dazzling performance as senior Matt Stalnaker returned a fumble 33 yards for a score, and teammate junior cornerback Cyrus Backus returned two interceptions of 21 and 71 yards for scores late in the second quarter.
On the offensive side, Parkersburg senior quarterback David Parsons had impressive numbers in the first half, completing 6 of 7 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
South Charleston running back Jayden Green was able to gain 21 yards on 10 carries in the first half, and sophomore backup quarterback Kayden Hackman completed 3 of 10 passes. However, they could not generate any momentum due to four fumbles and two interceptions.
“We’re a young team but we still bring it every week,” said South Charleston first-year coach Dustin Resler. “We haven’t given up and we’re still coaching them up. They still listen. I love the attitude of this team.”
Parkersburg (3-0), which came into the matchup having beaten St. Albans 56-0 in its opener and then earning a 47-0 decision over Riverside, is trying to improve on back-to-back 4-6 records from the last two seasons.
“Not to take anything away from them [South Charleston] but we have compassion. And to shorten the quarters is the right thing to do, but we still have to play our game,” said Parkersburg coach Matt Kimes, a former Big Red player in his second year at the helm.
“But I told our guys they have to understand it’s about to get way tougher next week. We’re excited about what we’re doing right now with the players we have at all grade levels but we gotta stay grounded and humble.”
Although they have managed to outscore their initial three opponents 166-0, the season gets much tougher for the Big Reds as next week they host rival and the 2022 state Class AAA runner-up Parkersburg South.
The Black Eagles will try to bounce back next Friday night by traveling to Ona to take on the Cabell Midland Knights in another MSAC matchup.