In seeking to turn their misfortunes around, the South Charleston Black Eagles gave their best effort but fell 63-0 to an improving Parkersburg Big Reds team in a Mountain State Athletic Conference battle at Black Eagle Stadium Friday night.

The luckless Black Eagles (0-3) came into the game trying to get a balance of passing and running in their offense, but it was a tall task without starting quarterback Jacob Wilson, who was out with a concussion.

