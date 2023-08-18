Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dustin Resler knew there would be some growing pains after taking over as South Charleston’s third football coach in as many seasons, but it seems as if the youthful Black Eagles are willing to grow with him.

SC wrapped up its preseason scrimmage schedule Friday by tackling both Independence and Princeton during a three-team event at South Charleston High School. The Black Eagles kick off their regular season next Friday at Morgantown.

