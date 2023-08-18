Dustin Resler knew there would be some growing pains after taking over as South Charleston’s third football coach in as many seasons, but it seems as if the youthful Black Eagles are willing to grow with him.
SC wrapped up its preseason scrimmage schedule Friday by tackling both Independence and Princeton during a three-team event at South Charleston High School. The Black Eagles kick off their regular season next Friday at Morgantown.
Resler was pleasantly surprised at how his players bounced back from last week’s opening scrimmage at Chapmanville.
“They came in Monday ready for business,” Resler said. “I kind of figured we’d have a little bit of a slow going — being a young team — and have a lot more questions. But they seemed more eager to get out on the field and get after it a little bit harder this week.
“Growth is the main thing. We want to see how well we took to coaching this week, and we had a really good week of practice.”
Resler, an SC assistant coach for four years under Donnie Mays, has been in the building for eight years as a technology teacher and librarian. He succeeds Carl Lee, who went 1-9 in his lone season with the Black Eagles.
“I probably thought it would take longer to get more buy-in from the players,” Resler said. “It’s been really surprising how well the kids have taken to it — some of these seniors, this is the third head coach they’ve had. Their ability to adapt and adjust to my expectations has maybe been a little bit different than the two previous head coaches.”
Indy’s next two in line
Independence, meanwhile, seeks to keep its roll going after making the Class AA state title game the past two seasons — winning the championship last year against Herbert Hoover.
The Patriots also featured the last two Kennedy Award winners in senior running backs Atticus Goodson (2021) and Judah Price (2022).
Indy coach John H. Lilly thinks his team can count on a pair of runners this season in Tyler Linksweiler and Liberty Raleigh transfer Connor Bradford. Linksweiler ran for 1,100 yards the last two seasons backing up Goodson and Price.
“We think we’ve got two tailbacks who are pretty good,” Lilly said. “I think Linksweiler’s going to be the next guy. You talk to [Goodson and Price] and they’d say he’s just as good as they are. Now he won’t have the same offensive line, but as far as talent, he’s very good.
“We’ve got another running back, Connor Bradford, he’s pretty good, too. We feel real good about the strength of our running back room.”
Tigers diversified in scoring
Princeton wound up looking the best among the three teams on Friday, beating Independence 42-7 and downing SC 14-3 while using mostly backups. Teams played two quarters against each other, mainly employing reserve players in the second quarter.
Against the Patriots, Princeton scored three touchdowns each on offense and defense. Dom Collins, a returning first-team All-State wideout, had interception returns of 55 and 91 yards for scores, and Marquel Lowe ran back a fumble 20 yards for a TD and also rushed 11 yards for a touchdown.
Chance Barker, who may succeed four-year starter Grant Cochran at quarterback for the Tigers, completed 6 of 8 passes for 104 yards, including a 54-yard TD toss to Brad Mossor. Mossor also ran 27 yards for a TD.
For Indy, Silas Nelson ran 1 yard for a touchdown and had 45 yards on five carries. Linksweiler added 42 yards on seven attempts and Bradford 31 yards on 11 carries.
Against SC, Princeton’s Michael Diacomo caught three balls for 81 yards and a score. Brady Cline totaled 65 yards on five rushing attempts.
The Black Eagles managed few yards of offense against Princeton, but their defense turned in two sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception by Mason Walton. Izzy Marino, believed to be the first female kicker in school history, booted a short field goal for SC.
In the final matchup of the day, Independence topped SC 55-7 as it got solid efforts on the ground from Linksweiler (five carries, 126 yards), Bradford (four carries, 101 yards, three TDs) and quarterback Trey Bowers (five carries, 84 yards, one TD). The Patriots led 35-7 after one period with the starters.
For the Black Eagles, Jacob Wilson completed 7 of 8 passes for 94 yards, including a 15-yard TD strike to Kayden Hackman, who caught five passes for 83 yards.