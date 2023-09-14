Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Hurricane football team learned a hard lesson, and Spring Valley's just had a hard season. 

The Redskins (2-1) won their first two games by a combined score of 156-7. But Hurricane fell to previously winless George Washington 17-14 last Friday, a wakeup call of sorts, coach Donnie Mays said. 

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags