Neither St. Albans nor Capital has had much to celebrate so far this season, but that changed for the Cougars on Friday night.
Capital celebrated homecoming by earning its first win, defeating St. Albans 48-18 at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field to improve to 1-2. The Red Dragons remain winless at 0-4.
“It feels really great to get this win for Capital High tonight,” Cougars coach Mark Mason said. “Our boys played really hard tonight, executed, they won, and it’s homecoming. It’s a good feeling for all of us.”
St. Albans actually struck first, recovering a muffed Cougars punt, giving the Red Dragons great field position at the Capital 20-yard line. Two running plays by Devin Silvas led to a 5-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead for the Red Dragons with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Capital got a break of its own to take its first lead of the game. St. Albans lost a fumble and Nijar Mitchell scooped it up and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cougars a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.
The Cougars were able to seize control in the second quarter, scoring three more touchdowns to take a 28-6 lead into halftime.
Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia scampered 39 yards on a touchdown run, Cam Harris added an 8-yard TD run, and Valdivia connected with Damian Johnson on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
St. Albans was productive on offense in the first quarter as Silvas was able to gain 54 yards on the ground on just eight carries. However, the Capital defense stood tall the rest of the half, holding the Red Dragons to just four yards on the ground and 16 yards total in the second quarter.
The Cougars continued their momentum in the second half as special teams made several big plays, scoring the first two touchdowns. Harris returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a score and Jermer Smith blocked a punt and brought it back 40 yards for a TD.
The Red Dragons put together a good drive late in the third quarter, marching 63 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 42-12. Quarterback Reece Lilly capped it off with a 5-yard TD run.
Capital’s Zion Christian took his first carry of the game for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, a 68-yarder, to up the Cougars advantage to 48-12 with 7:43 left in the game.
St. Albans closed out the scoring, adding another touchdown, a 14-yarder by James Branham, with 3:27 left.
Valdivia threw for 172 yards for Capital and added 53 yards on the ground. Christian had two carries for 102 yards and Harris tacked on 60 yards on the ground on eight attempts.
“Our offense was clicking tonight,” Mason said. “It’s a good feeling for us to have multiple running backs that do really good for us, and we just got to continue to get better and better.”
Silvas led St. Albans with 74 yards rushing on 17 carries and James Branham added 32 yards on four attempts.
“We did good offensively, and played very well there,” St. Albans coach Willie Washington said. “I think we are going to start playing better. We have some guys that can run the ball. Silvas is just a sophomore and Branham is a freshman.”
“We have to overcome adversity, and to work on some things like tackling. It’s hard to work on stuff because we don’t have the numbers. We can’t get anyone hurt throughout the week. It’s kind of rough.”