Neither St. Albans nor Capital has had much to celebrate so far this season, but that changed for the Cougars on Friday night.

Capital celebrated homecoming by earning its first win, defeating St. Albans 48-18 at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field to improve to 1-2. The Red Dragons remain winless at 0-4.

